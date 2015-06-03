World News

Drivers decide who goes first in rush hour traffic with a game of rock-paper-scissors

  • A man challenged a driver to play rock-paper-scissors to decide who went ahead
  • Marco Sanchez says he was stuck in traffic and wanted to make other drivers 'smile and have a little fun'
  • He posted the video to Facebook showing him challenging another driver
  • The video has since received 2.3 million views since being posted on Saturday 

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:08 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 23:11 EDT, 30 April 2018

Merging into traffic can sometimes be a battle of wills, but one driver in Texas appears to have come up with an original solution.

Marco Sanchez was in a jam on Friday and looking to merge onto the freeway when instead of simply pushing his car into the lane, he decided to introduce a game of rock-paper-scissors to see who went first.   

'Stuck in Houston traffic like always! And this guy wanted to get in front of me! And I wasn't gonna have it TODAY....without challenging him on a game of Paper-Rock-Sciccors.' Sanchez wrote on Instagram together with a video of him playing. 

A driver from Texas ended up hosting a game of rock-paper-scissors in the middle of a jam
Marco Sanchez got a fellow driver to challenge him for the space in front of him. Both drivers pulled out scissors during the first round meaning both were stuck 

Winding down his window, Sanchez made the obscure hand gestures across the lane with the other driver who at first did not quite understand what was going on.

'You're trying to get in?' he yelled across the busy freeway. 'I'll let you in if you win!'

The other driver took up the challenge with both men shaking their fists resulting in scissors.

A second round of the addictive game was hastily arranged only this time Sanchez lost after producing another pair of scissors while his fellow driver produced a fist-like rock.

The pair had a rematch immediately and Sanchez lost as he pulled out a rock fist while his opponeant drew scissors
Sanchez gave the man his prize - a space in front on a busy Houston freeway
Sanchez could then be heard laughing as the man moved in front. 

'So I saw this guy trying to cut in for some few minutes and no one was letting him go by,' Sanchez said to ABC13. 'So I decided to give another challenge before I let him go by.'

Others seem to have taking a liking to his sense of humor with the video having been viewed 2.3 million times since it was posted on Saturday.

'I'm shocked,' he said. 'I never expected this to go viral.'

Sanchez added that he appreciates the other driver for having the good humor to go along with the game.

'Houston traffic makes people even more angry after a long day of work,' Sanchez said.

