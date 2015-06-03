Dad makes son carry sign on busy intersection after he finds out he has been picking on classmates

Dad makes son carry sign on busy intersection after he finds out he has been picking on classmatesby Richard Bailey 01/05/2018 04:12:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Michael Yager was furious when he found out Jacob was bullying his classmates
- So he decided to give the teenager from Florida a taste of his own medicine
- He made the boy stand with a sign that read: 'I'm a bully. Honk if you hate bullies'
- Some motorists honked their horns, and some even pulled over
- Jacob said he learned his lesson and now insists he will help other kids
Published: 23:45 EDT, 30 April 2018 | Updated: 04:12 EDT, 1 May 2018
A Florida dad decided to teach his 13-year-old son a harsh lesson when he found out he was picking on other children at school.
Michael Yager made teenager Jacob stand on the side of a busy intersection in New Smyra Beach, Florida, holding a sign that read: 'I'm a bully. Honk if you hate bullies.'
'I figured I would teach him a lesson that would embarrass him and make him feel the way that the kids feel,' Yager told WESH.
Michael Yager made his 13-year-old son Jacob stand on a busy intersection in New Smyra Beach, Florida, holding a sign that read: 'I'm a bully. Honk if you hate bullies' after learning he had been picking on other children at his school
Father Michael Yager (pictured) said motorists started to honk, and one even got over to talk to the boy
It didn't take long for people to start honking.
At least one passerby even stopped and even pulled their car over to talk to Yager and his son.
Law enforcement were particularly impressed by the punishment and applauded the father's parenting style.
Others, however, disagreed with the stunt.
'I had one woman come up and call me every name in the book,' Yager said. 'In my mind, I thought I was doing the right thing , but I guess you just can't please everyone.'
Jacob said he's learned a valuable lesson and now plans to help his classmates.
'You never know what someone can be going through. If you want to be the bully, like if you have something inside you need to tell someone go to a guidance counselor or someone,' Jacob said.
Jacob (left) said he's learned a valuable lesson and now plans to help his classmates. He said: 'You never know what someone can be going through
The teen urged other kids who felt like they wanted to bully others to go and see a guidance counselor instead
