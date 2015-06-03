Construction worker who fell 80 feet from a skyscraper is miraculously caught by a SAFETY NET

By Jessa Schroeder For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:41 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 03:32 EDT, 1 May 2018

Shocking photographs show the moment a construction worker who nearly slipped to his death from the 20th floor of a building was saved by a safety net.

The life-threatening incident happened early Monday near 8th Avenue and Lenora Street in Seattle, Washington.

The 30-year-old, who has not been identified, dropped 80 feet and landed onto the net by the 12th floor.

He was transported to the Harborview Medical Center where he was last listed in critical condition.

Photos show the moment a construction worker who nearly fell to his death Monday was caught by a safety net

The incident happened early Monday at 8th Avenue and Lenora street in Seattle, Washington

The 30-year-old, who has not been identified, dropped 80 feet and landed onto the net at the 12th floor

Hospital officials said he suffered injuries in the lower extremities, including broken bones, according to the Associated Press.

Several construction workers, fire and police officials were spotted at the scene assisting the man out of the net afterward.

Traffic had been stopped just before lunch hour.

Officials are investigating the incident and have not yet released details regarding the events leading up to the fall.