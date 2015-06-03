Donald Trump Jr. wants to know wife Vanessa Trump’s net worth

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 01:28 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 02:08 EDT, 1 May 2018

Donald Trump Jr. is looking to find out just how much his wife is worth and how much she has in the bank.

A 'defendant's demand for statement of net worth' was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday according to the Daily News.

Vanessa Trump reportedly filed for divorce from her estranged husband Donald Trump Jr, 40, shortly after her family's multi-million dollar windfall from her late father's investments.

Reports have claimed that Donald Trump Jr. pursued Aubrey O'Day, the former Danity Kane singer in 2011, when his now-estranged wife Vanessa was pregnant

Sources claim her family's newfound financial security prompted the 40-year-old to finally file for divorce from Don Jr, who has been accused of having an affair with former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day.

'I can't speculate as to how much they received, but it was life-changing,' a source told Page Six last month.

Although the divorce is classified as 'uncontested' in court filings which suggests the split could be amicable, divorcing couples often exchange information on their assets to determine things like child support payments. The couple have five children.

Vanessa Trump married the President's eldest son in 2005. She filed for divorce on March 15 however the exact circumstances behind their divorce remain unclear.

'After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,' they previously said in a joint statement. 'We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.'

Vanessa's father, Charles Haydon died in February 2005 and left an estate valued at $2.5million to his wife Bonnie Haydon, Vanessa's mother.

Last year, Bonnie Haydon, purchased a Fifth Avenue penthouse. She paid $6.4million in cash, according to public records.

A source told Page Six that the Haydon family's windfall came from stocks and other investments that had matured since Vanessa's father passed away just months before her Mar-a-Lago wedding to Don Jr.

Lawyers from both sides are currently in negotiations over the custody of the couple's five young children, Donald Trump III, Chloe, Kai, Tristan and Spencer.

