Kanye West flanked by bodyguards in LA after Crips threat

Kanye West was flanked by bodyguards as he went for dinner in LA on Monday just hours after a fellow rapper called on gangsters to 'f**k him up'.

The 40-year-old Life of Pablo star looked tense as he walked to his car surrounded by three men, dressed in a dark hoodie and black sweat pants.

It comes after Daz Dillinger, a former member of Snoop Dogg's Tha Dog Pound duo, put out a 'Crip alert' on Instagram on Sunday, calling on members of the notorious gang to attack Kanye for supporting President Trump.

'National alert. All the Crips out there, y'all f*** Kanye up. You see that motherf*****, f*** his ass up on GP,' Daz said, using an acronym for 'general principal'.

Cautious: On Monday evening, Kanye West had a couple of burly bodyguards with him as he went for dinner at a LA restaurant with a male friend after being threatened with a 'Crips Alert'

Target? Kanye received the 'threat' from West Coast rapper Daz Dillinger who urged members of the notorious street gang to 'f*** Kanye up' after his tweets supporting President Trump

Dillinger put the threat out in a video on Instagram, but it has since deleted the footage

Despite deleting the original footage Dillinger continued to post news articles about it online, saying it was a matter of 'freedom of speech'

'Better not ever see you in concert. Better not ever see you around the LBC (Long Beach). Better not ever see you around California.'

Mentioning the city where West lives, Dillinger said: 'Stay in Calabasas, ya hear me? 'Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye. All the Crips out there - you see him, bang on his ass, f**k his ass up. '

Dillinger, whose real name is Delmar Drew Arnaud, also likened Kanye to a slave, referencing Samuel L Jackson's character from Tarantino film Django Unchained.

He added: 'It's like, we all in one boat and they killing all of us and he jump over there and say, ''Master, I'm on your side master. I got all the information. I'm with you master Trump.'

Yeezy and Trump: How we got here April 20: Kanye tweets about black Trump supporter Candace Owens, saying he 'loves the way she thinks' April 21: Kanye issues a series of tweets speaking about 'freedom of thought' April 22: Radio host Ebro Darden said he spoke with Kanye, who told him 'I love Donald Trump' April 25: Kanye addresses the Trump controversy directly for the first time on Twitter, calling him a 'brother' and saying they share 'dragon energy'. The same day he also tweeted a picture of his Make American Great Again hat, which was picked up and retweeted by Trump April 26: John Legend texts Kanye asking him to 'realign' his support for Trump in an exchange that Kanye later puts out on Twitter April 28: Kanye tweets a picture of himself with John Legend, putting rumors of a major split between the two to bed. He then unexpectedly releases a new track, Ye vs The People, a collaboration with T.I. in which he addresses the controversy again

The footage quickly went viral, and while many users said they also disagreed with Kanye's support for Trump, many attacked Dillinger for making death threats.

A short time later the video was removed from Instagram, but is still available on YouTube.

Kanye stepped back on to social media in recent weeks ahead of the release of two new albums, and shocked both fans and critics alike by repeating his support for President Trump.

He has repeatedly supported Trump, tweeting a photo sporting his very own Make America Great Again cap, and being photographed in it while running errands.

West also wrote on Twitter: 'You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him.'

'We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,' West added.

'I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,' said the rapper, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian.

Less than an hour later, West tweeted that his wife Kim Kardashian had called him about the Trump tweet.

'My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does,' he wrote.

'I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself.'

The 'dragon energy' tweet was picked up by Trump himself who retweeted it, saying: 'Thank you Kanye, very cool!'

Dillinger, real name Delmar Drew Arnaud, used to be a member of Snoop Dogg's Tha Dog Pound and released several successful tracks in the Nineties

Dillinger also likened Kanye to a slave obeying his master, referencing Samuel L Jackson's character from Tarantino film Django Unchained

Dinner out: The husband of Kim Kardashian was dressed down in a dark hoodie and sweatpants along with a pair of Adidas trainers for his night out

Upset some fans: Kanye returned to Twitter last week with a bombardment of tweets on various subjects including support for Trump and boasting about his autographed MAGA hat

Head down: Kanye hasn't publicly addressed the Crips threat

In a second tweet, Trump wrote 'MAGA' – shorthand for 'Make America Great Again' as the president shared the rapper's photo of his signed red Trump hat.

Kanye also addressed the controversy in a surprise song released last week entitled Ye vs The People.

The song is a collaboration with T.I., in which he represents the voice of Kanye's dissenting fans and friends.

Kanye starts the song saying: 'I know Obama was Heaven-sent/ But ever since Trump won it proved that I could be President,' and continues going back and forth with T.I.

He also mentions his signed MAGA hat, saying: 'Bruh, I never ever stopped fightin' for the people/Actually wearin' the hat'll show people that we're equal.'

The song was released on Power 106 with lyrics: 'See that's the problem with this damn nation/ All Blacks gotta be Democrats, man, we ain't made it off the plantation.'

This line echoes fellow Chicago-native Chance the Rapper's tweet supporting Kanye that said 'Black people don't have to be Democrats.'

Chance later issued an apology for his 'poorly timed comments' after Trump tweeted a 'thank you' to him.

In the song, T.I. says: 'What you willin' to lose for the point to be proved?'

T.I. continues: 'All them times you sounded crazy, we defended you, homie /That's why it's important to know what direction you're goin' now/ 'Cause everything that you built can be destroyed and torn down.'

Kanye has openly expressed his support for Trump on Twitter in recent weeks, calling the President his 'brother' and wearing a Make America Great Again hat

Kanye's tweets were picked up by the President himself, who retweeted his messages