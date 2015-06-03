Meghan Markle is a harsh food critic in children's culinary show

By Becky Freeth for MailOnline

She is a well-known foodie and used to run her own lifestyle blog, so it is of little surprise Meghan Markle is adventurous when it comes to what she eats.

The royal bride-to-be showed off her flair for flavours - and ability to work the camera - when she learnt how to marinate chilies during an appearance on a US cookery show in 2014.

The series presenter, Haylie Duff, 33, also offered insight to Ms Markle's laid-back nature, describing the star as a 'down chick' in an aside to the camera.

Meghan, 36, who will tie the knot with Prince Harry this month, later demonstrated her sophisticated palate and attention to detail when she served as a guest judge on children's cookery programme Chopped Junior, Cup of Glee, in 2016.

The food enthusiast, who was introduced on the show as an 'actress and food blogger', revealed her maternal side as she gently offered advice to the school-age chef and praised their dishes - all while reassuring them with her winning smile.

The Food Network clips, both previously unseen in the UK, show just how seriously Ms Markle takes her food.

Culinary skills: Meghan Markle, 36, showed off her flair for flavours - and ability to work the camera - when she learnt how to marinate chilies on a US cookery show in 2014, pictured

Kind critic: The bride-to-be was later invited to appear as a judge on children's show Chopped Junior, Cup of Glee, in 2016. She offered gentle guidance to the school-age chefs

During much of their courtship Meghan and Harry, 33, avoided the public glare by cooking dinner together at home and are understood to still treasure spending quiet nights in at their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Indeed the moments are so special that Harry got down on one knee and proposed to Meghan while cooking roast chicken during a 'cosy night' at home.

Meghan was a star of legal drama Suits when she joined Haylie Duff - older sister of actress Hilary - for an episode of her show Real Girl's Kitchen: Brooklyn in 2014.

Haylie and Meghan were both instructed by an artisan producer in New York in how to make their own jars of marinated chilies.

In a clip from the show Meghan is seen fearlessly adding spoonfuls of spices and herbs to her jar, declaring cilantro one of her 'favourite flavours'. She tops the concoction off with a hearty splash of bourbon, adding: 'I can smell the alcohol!'

Guest appearance: Meghan was a star of legal drama Suits when she joined Haylie Duff (right) - older sister of actress Hilary - for an episode of her show Real Girl's Kitchen: Brooklyn in 2014

Fearless: Meghan confidently adds spoonfuls of spices and herbs to her jar of chilies, declaring cilantro one of her 'favourite flavours'. She also added a hearty splash of bourbon

'Meghan's a down chick,' Haylie says of the actress. 'She's like, "I'll try that, I'll try that". She's not afraid of anything.'

Ms Markle also demonstrates her skills in the kitchen when she swiftly chops a row of chilies with ease. The segment ends with Meghan pouting for the camera.

Two years later, around the time she met prince Harry, Meghan was invited to appear on the Food Network's children's answer to MasterChef Junior, Chopped Junior, Cup of Glee.

While she is not afraid of giving the aspiring chefs some negative feedback, it is always done in the most supportive manner.

Showing off her skills: Meghan was brought into the texture, taste and smells of the dishes presented to her by the aspiring chefs - always with a reassuring look and smile

Maternal side: Meghan gently told this young chef that the dish wasn't quite up to scratch

Delighted: The actress applauded one young man when he showed off his beat box skills

'Sophia, your pork was just so delicious,' she tells one young finalist. 'Unfortunately it just didn't really fit with everything else we had going on on the plate.

'We know you put the wasabi candy in with the greens but I think because they weren't able to cook down. We just weren't able to taste that flavour.'

Concluding with a positive note, she adds: 'What I will say, is that I really enjoyed eating your food!'

In evaluating another young chef's dish, the dissatisfied Suits actress says: 'I was expecting a little bit more.'

Team spirit: The young chefs praised each other after presenting their dishes to the judges

'Good job': She is firm but fair with her critique, giving her own opinion on the dishes

She says: 'I do think the pork was cooked really well - charred and the carmelisation was good - but I was expecting a little bit more from the dish.'

However, when it came to inspirations from Californian cuisine, Meghan was quite satiated.

'This food reminded me of the kind of food I grew up eating in California, that real farm-to-table fresh. Really simple ingredients. Good job!'

The actress, who divorced first husband Trevor Engelson in 2012 after 18 months, was set up on a blind date with Harry in July 2016 by a female friend.

They embarked on a 16-month transatlantic romance - in which they tried to see each other every two weeks - going public in a statement from Buckingham Palace in November 2016.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017.

Inspiration? Meghan could have pursued a TV cooking career like Nigella Lawson, pictured

Soon to be wed! Meghan will tie the knot with 33-year-old heir to the throne Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle and on the same day, royal fans will be able to see Meghan over on the Food Network

Previously shown in the US, both of Meghan's cooking appearances will be aired in the UK on The Food Network on May 19, 2018 from 10am.

One day I'll be a princess! Intimate snaps of a young Meghan Markle show what life was REALLY like for the royal bride-to-be when she was growing up

Intimate snaps from Meghan Markle's photo album have given an insight into what life was really like for her growing up in California.

The pictures suggest Prince Harry's fiancée, now 36, dreamed of becoming a princess from an early age, with one showing her wearing a fairytale frock at a fancy dress party.

The candid photographs also show the former actress looking relaxed at school with friends while dressed in her uniform, which consisted of a white polo top and navy skirt.

One playful snap shows Meghan covering her eyes while sitting on the floor with school friends, while another shows her on stage - demonstrating how her acting ambitions also developed early on.

The new photos come after other remarkable snaps showed a teenage Meghan, then aged 15, posing outside Buckingham Palace - where she would one day meet the Queen.

Here, FEMAIL takes a look at the pictures that show how a happy-go-lucky Meghan grew up to be a princess...

A young Meghan (centre) dressed up as a princess while at a fancy dress party with friends while growing up in California

The candid photographs show Meghan (pictured left, with a friend) looking relaxed while at school, wearing her uniform

Meghan is seen posing with friends at a Class Of 1993 party, when she would have been around 12 years old

The royal bride-to-be is seen beaming widely as she poses with a friend while on a theme park train ride as a child

A playful Meghan (pictured centre) is seen covering her eyes while larking about with her friends at school

A young Meghan (wearing a lilac top) was not the one wearing the crown in this snap taken at a friend's birthday party

Meghan is seen proudly riding a pony in this sweet photograph while dressed in a denim shirt and matching jeans

The Suits star's acting ambitions were evident from a young age, as shown by this picture of Meghan (far left) on stage

Meghan seemed to enjoy dressing up even as a young child, wearing a bright pink polka dot dress in this childhood snap

A fresh-faced Meghan (centre, back) is seen smiling for the camera while on a group trip with her close friends

Meghan's simple outfit, consisting of a green T-shirt with shorts, is far from the glamorous ensembles she is often seen in now

A smiling Meghan is seen enjoying a milkshake while out at a restaurant with friends in this sweet childhood picture

A photograph of Meghan as a teenager shows her wearing a fitted red dress and make-up, while at an event with friends

A glamorous-looking Meghan (far right) appears to be wearing a Bindi in this photograph of her with friends

A remarkable picture shows Meghan (far left with friend Ninaki Priddy, centre) posing outside Buckingham Palace aged 15

Another holiday snap shows Meghan visiting the Louvre during a trip to Paris when she was a teenager

Meghan is pictured here with her mother Doria on her graduation day at Northwestern University in Illinois

Meghan, wearing a black slip dress, is seen showing off her dance moves while at a party in this glamorous shot

Another snap shows Meghan enjoying a glass of champagne while at Soho House in West Hollywood. Meghan is believed to have first met Harry at Dean Street Townhouse, which is also owned by the Soho House brand

The former actress (pictured second from right) is also seen showing off her style in this floral dress while out for dinner

The photographs show how Meghan's close circle of friends was clearly very important to her while growing up

A number of the snaps show Meghan, who would later rise to fame in Suits, surrounded by her female friends