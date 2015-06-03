Child baseball player performs slow motion run to plate

By Victoria Bell For Mailonline

Published: 06:07 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 08:14 EDT, 1 May 2018

Amusing footage shows a three-year-old performing a slow-motion run towards the home plate as he plays baseball in Walnut, California.

Young Lennox Salcedo decided to make the game more interesting as he performed the comedy bit when the coach told him to run as fast as he could.

In the clip, the crowd can be heard roaring with laughter as he 'runs' towards home base.

His mother Leah Nunez captured the moment on video which has been watched a staggering 6.18 million times.

At one point in the clip, Lennox's father, who was on the field coaching, attempts to usher Lennox across the home plate faster, but the toddler brushes his dad off and continues his triumphant trot.

The video was posted to Twitter by Lennox's cousin with the caption, 'If any of you need a laugh, the coach told my cousin to run home as fast as he can and he delivered.'

The three-year-old can be seen performing a slow motion run towards the home plate as the opposing team member looks on

The video has been re-tweeted more than 128,000 time by amused social media users with many praising the would-be comedian's stunt.

Parents with a more competitive nature were quick to criticise with one saying: 'If you don't teach control to young pitchers they wont make it anywhere. They can have fun on jv while my son is carving up kids on varsity.'