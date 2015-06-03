Massive, aggressive alligator stops traffic on Texas highway

By Hannah Moore For Dailymail.com

Why did the gator cross the road? Seems he wanted a burger.

An alligator measuring more than 11 foot stopped traffic on a highway in Texas in the early hours of Monday morning.

The massive reptile, who was later named George, was found trying to cross the road near a Whataburger on Route 59, creating what his captor called an 'only in Texas' moment.

Local cowboy Chance Ward, who was called by local police to help capture and relocate the alligator, told the Houston Chronicle George: 'would rise up and hiss at them anytime someone would get close'.

The gator catcher first lassoed George before quickly working to ensure he didn't harm any of the emergency services officers.

Pictures show another man taping the gator's mouth closed as officers stood at a distance, holding the reptile still with long ropes.

Later, six men wrangled the creature on to the back of Mr Ward's flatbed truck, where he was strapped in and taken back to his home, set to be freed when the sun rose.

Sharing pictures and video of the incredible scene to social media, Mr Ward wrote: 'Only in Texas will you get a Gator and Whataburger in the same picture'.

Overnight, George was untied and placed into a stock trailer for safekeeping.

The next day, Mr Ward shared video of George's release into freedom, and wished the gator well in his new life.

'Here is the final release of Ole George,' he wrote.

'He has a nice new lake to claim as home. The closest major highway is over 20 miles away.

'Let's hope he finds him a pretty lady and stays.'

