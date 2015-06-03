British graduate, 22, spends £5,000 on billboards asking Kanye West to hire him 

By Charlie Bayliss For Mailonline

A British University graduate has spent at least £5,000 on billboard adverts in London and the US in the hope Kanye West gives him a job.

Harry Dry, 22, who recently graduated from Durham University, said stunt may be the 'world's most expensive CV'.

He told MailOnline he had recently applied for a number of jobs but was inspired to invest his money in the adverts after the American superstar said he had 160 jobs to fill by the end of the year.

Mr Dry has targeted his adverts in London, New York's Times Square, Los Angeles and Wyoming - the four locations which Kanye West plans to fill his 160 job allocations.

Harry Dry, 22, an economics graduate at Durham university, spent £5,000 on the billboard adverts

Harry Dry has rented out billboard space in four cities in a bid to get Kanye West to hire him

One of the locations Harry Dry hired was in London

Last month, Kanye West tweeted that he was going to hire 160 people for his growing business

Speaking to MailOnline, Mr Dry, who also works as a web developer, also launched a new website within the last hour to help promote his adverts to Kanye West.

Mr Dry said: 'I have been trying to stand out and thought there would be no better way than to this. He's got 160 jobs across four cities you have to be creative nowadays.'

He said that he managed to save up part of a his maintenance loan from university, as well as by working behind a bar and used his nous as a web developer to share his idea with the wider world.

He added: 'At the moment the adverts will be up for the next 24 hours but I've got the option to extend them for a little longer.

'The Wyoming billboard has not gone up yet but it should be showing soon.'

Mr Dry launched a new dating website dedicated to Kanye West fans called Yeezy.Dating last week, and plans to pitch the idea to the superstar.

'He has changed the face of music and fashion. I'm now hoping he will buy into the idea of changing dating as well.

'Apps like Tinder are great but they are quite superficial and are great for sex.

'But you can't really build that connection with someone and I'm hoping to change that.'

'There is a gap in the market and I would like to tempt him into that.'

Mr Dry described Kanye West as a 'free-thinker' and although not particularly political himself, supported the musician's decision to speak out in favour of Donald Trump.

'It's healthy stand up what you believe in, you cannot just have one train of thought. You have to stand up to the mob mentality and express how you feel.'

He added: 'I’ve grown up not only listening to Kanye’s music but also being inspired by his radical philosophies.

Kanye West was pictured with a Make America Great Again hat and has expressed some pro-Trump views

Mr Dry said 'Ideas are the new currency and free thinkers are the future. I’m just waiting for the call'

'Once I saw Kanye was recruiting free thinkers and people with ideas I just had to do everything in my power, including spending my student loan, to contact him.'

Mr Dry says: 'We are living in a new world where the old business models are like dinosaurs, dying all around us. Kanye’s philosophy is "Burn the excel spreadsheet".

'When I was thinking about how to contact him, the last thing on my mind was writing a CV. I thought to myself, what would Kanye do? It was time to go big or go home.”

'Ideas are the new currency and free thinkers are the future. I’m just waiting for the call.'

The new website to help gain Kanye West's attention was launched today. He has not yet reached out to Mr Dry.