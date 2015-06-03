World News

Grandma busts out dance moves to Eurythmics hit at stadium

by 01/05/2018 12:14:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • The grandma had to dance as Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) began to play
  • She moved effortlessly to the Eurythmics' song with a plethora of dance moves
  • Soon people began watching her instead of the actual band at the concert event 

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 11:41 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 12:14 EDT, 1 May 2018

One talented grandma had the crowd more interested in her dance skills than the main attraction when she started busting a move in the stadium stands.

The grandma couldn’t help but start to dance when Eurythmics’ hit Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) began to play at the event, which appeared to be a concert.

She first began to shimmy her shoulders and do a pseudo moonwalk as the band began to play the famous song.

But the grandma’s dance became more intricate as she continued to show off a plethora of moves during her incredible freestyle.

The woman, dressed in red pants and a pink jacket and hat, looked like she was having the time of her life as she did spins in the stands.

Soon the audience couldn’t help but turn their eyes to her instead as she easily stole the show.

Many commenters who have seen the adorable clip noted there was an orange scooter next to the grandma, and hoped it was her chosen method of transportation.

It remains unknown when or where the footage was filmed, but the video has quickly gone viral.

The clip has been watched more than 60,000 times since it was posted. 

A star, clearly, has been born. 

