The five things men think about to last longer in the bedroom

By Matilda Rudd For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 11:33 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 12:10 EDT, 1 May 2018

There is a lot of pressure for men to perform in the bedroom, and lasting as long as they can is one of the top priorities.

But for those who find it a struggle to resist climax, or even contend with medically-diagnosed premature ejaculation, there is one particular technique they're trying to help.

According to Australian company Prolong the majority of men (58.8 per cent) have used what is called 'the distraction method' to last longer, with 25-34 year old's most likely to use it at 79.8 per cent.

Of that group those who used it were most likely to 'think about sports' at 36.8 per cent, followed by thinking about work at 34.0 per cent, their to-do list at 29.2 per cent and what they're going to eat next at 24.5 per cent.

While these may seem like reasonable turn-off's, the next vision in the list is far more terrifying.

An incredible 18.9 per cent of 25-34 year old's think about family (e.g. their grandma) as a distraction during sex.

Prolong also surveyed a selection of women to ask what kind of impact this fat-paced sex session has on them.

A whopping 55.9 per cent of women who've been with a sufferer of premature ejaculation said it put a strain on their relations, with 53.2 per cent saying they 'ignored the issue' and 52.7 per cent saying they didn't have sex as often.

They also began to change their habits in an effort to help their man.

Another 49.7 per cent of women who've been with a sufferer said they changed the way they had sex 'to suit his needs', for example, moved slower and stopped more frequently.

'Whether you identify as experiencing premature ejaculation or not, it's clear that almost all Australian men want more control in the bedroom,' chief executive officer of Prolong and InnovaDerma Haris Chaudhry said.