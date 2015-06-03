Underwater creature STRETCHES out its HEAD like the Demogorgon in Stranger Things

By Victoria Bell For Mailonline

A bizarre-looking sea creature has been spotted stretching it's head to feed like Demogorgon's character in Stranger Things.

The deep sea dweller, was spotted searching for prey by stretching it's head on the seabed in Indonesia by a diver.

Underwater cameraman Jace Green stumbled across the spooky-looking creature during a night dive in Raja Ampat, Indonesia.

The documentarian, 48, captured the peculiar movement on his camera using his torchlight.

He later identified the deep sea dweller as a Melibe viridis, a rare type of carnivorous nudibranch.

New species of these sea slugs are being discovered every week. The unusual creature eats by scanning the sea bed with its oral hood; when the small brushes inside the mouth detect food, the hood rapidly retracts, trapping the prey inside.

Green, a sea life documentarian for over 13 years, said: 'I have been diving since 2005 and this is my first encounter with this species - they are pretty rare and it was very exciting to witness this for the first time.

'I saw something moving on the sand in the beam of my torch light, it looked very peculiar.

'All 17 species of Melibe nudibranchs or sea slugs typically feed in this way, which is very unusual for Nudibranchs.

'The Melibe, which can grow to 120 mm long, are all carnivores and active predators.

'Although it looks like a harmless blob of algae or seaweed sitting at the bottom of the ocean, its actually a voracious predator - I wouldn't want to be a shrimp with one of those around.

'I'm a big nudibranch lover - there are so many to discover.

'Their colours and behaviour are fascinating to me. I have to put this in my top five bizarre animal encounters.'