Rare Muhammad Ali items go up for auction

Muhammad Ali's paycheck from the Fight of the Century against Joe Frazier as well as a glove signed by both of them are among rare items that are being put up for auction.

Items associated with the champion boxer are open to bids with Robert Edward Auctions until Sunday - and are expected to fetch up to $25,000.

The check for a portion of Ali's $2.5million purse for the Fight of the Century when he lost against the unbeaten Frazier in a unanimous 15-round decision, is estimated to sell for more than $1,000.

A signed boxing glove from that fight in New York's Madison Square Garden, autographed by both boxers, could fetch up to $1,000.

A handwritten letter from Ali to his friend, singer Robert Goulet, in which he jokingly mocks him with contemporary rap lyrics, is also expected to sell for $1,000.

The most expensive item is expected to be a signed press release by Ali announcing his refusal to serve in the Vietnam War.

The four-page typed document, which bears his signature in blue ink, is one of the only surviving examples - and is estimated to sell for $5,000.

Ali cited religious reasons for being a conscientious objector to the war in 1967, famously saying: 'I ain't got no quarrel with them Viet Cong.'

It took four years before his conviction for violating selective service laws was overturned by the Supreme Court in June 1971.

A teaser poster for the Ali vs Jerri Quarry fight, which was Ali's return to the ring after having his license reinstated

Radio Reporter Dan Lovett said he had asked Ali to sign his copy of the release after the boxer's court hearing in April 1967.

He said: 'I was assigned on April 28, 1967, to cover the proceedings surrounding the arrival of, then World Heavyweight Champion Muhammad Ali, for his Texas induction hearing.

'After his third refusal he was informed that he had committed a felony and would be so charged.

'Leaving the Draft Board hearing, Ali held a brief press conference on the sidewalk outside of the Draft Board office, handing out a four-page release, stating his reasons for refusing the draft.

'There were no more than 30 to 35 media members in attendance, including Howard Cosell of ABC Sports.'

A handwritten letter from Ali to his friend, the singer Robert Goulet, who he jokingly mocks with contemporary rap lyrics, with an estimate for $1,000

He added: 'I, for some reason, asked him to autograph my copy of the release when he had finished reading it and answering questions of the press.

'He did so on the last page of the document. I am certain the U.S. Government has a copy of the release, but certainly not autographed by Ali.

'In addition, I have not been able, for over 40 years, to find anyone who has kept a copy, as I did.

'I even asked Cosell about it years later, if he had kept a copy and he said no. I am not sure even Ali or the Nation of Islam still has a copy of his release.'

A cllection of memorabilia including special cards that are signed by Muhammad Ali

A signed limousine purchase contract (pictured), collectors cards and a ticket to Ali's return to the ring are up for auction

Also up for auction is a twice-signed athletic commission medical form from 1967 in the state of California that could fetch $500 as well as a signed limousine purchase contract, collectors cards and a ticket to Ali's return to the ring.

Brian Dwyer, the president of Robert Edward Auctions, said: 'Muhammad Ali was one of the most admired, yet polarizing athletes of the 20th century.

'Ali's press release discloses Ali's stance on the Vietnam War, a position that cost him the Heavyweight championship.'

Dwyer added Ali's note to Robert Goulet revealed his 'famous playful personality.'

Also going under the hammer are other memorabilia signed by the boxer (pictured)

Also up for auction is a twice-signed athletic commission medical form from 1967 in the state of California that could fetch $500

Muhammad Ali is pictured carrying the torch at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia

'Using rap lyrics, Ali mocked Goulet who stumbled reciting the Star Spangled Banner before his 1965 championship fight vs. Sonny Liston,' he said.

'These historical pieces will be cherished in any collection.'

Born Cassius Marcellus Clay, Jr. in Louisville, Kentucky, Ali started training at the age of 12 and went go onto become one of the popular boxers to ever live.

Aside from talent and wicked wordplay outside the ring, he inspired millions outside the ring following his retirement in 1981.

Three years later, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Syndrome.

He carried the Olympic torch in 1996 and participated in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 games.

Ali - who is widely regarded as one of the most celebrated sporting figures of the 20th century - died in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2016.

