Iran brands Israeli PM Netanyahu an 'infamous liar' over nuke claims

By Julian Robinson for MailOnline and Associated Press

Published: 06:09 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 15:35 EDT, 1 May 2018

Iran has branded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an 'infamous liar' after he claimed Tehran still has a top secret nuclear weapons program.

Netanyahu says documents collected by Israeli intelligence show Iran covered up its nuclear ambitions before signing a deal with world powers in 2015.

But the Islamic republic's foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, has described the Israeli leader as a 'broke and infamous liar who has had nothing to offer except lies and deceits'.

Iran has branded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an 'infamous liar' after he claimed Tehran still has a top secret nuclear weapons programme. Netanyahu is pictured describing his claims on Monday

US President Donald Trump and Mr Netanyahu met in the Oval Office of the White House during the Israeli leader's visit to Washington last month

Netanyahu's speech was delivered in English and relied on his trademark use of visual aids.

He claimed the material - some 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs of secret information Israeli Mossad operative obtained from a Tehran facility - shows Iran cannot be trusted and encouraged President Donald Trump to withdraw from the deal. Trump says the discovery vindicated his criticism of the deal.

Last night US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Iranian documents undercut the international nuclear deal it signed in 2015.

Pompeo said in a statement he 'personally reviewed many of the Iranian files' and US experts consider the documents they have reviewed so far to be authentic.

He says that 'the documents show that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons program for years' while it was denying it was pursuing such weapons.

Pompeo says the Iranians lied to the six nations who negotiated the Iran nuclear deal. In his words, 'What this means is the deal was not constructed on a foundation of good faith or transparency. It was built on Iran's lies.'

France said today that Netanyahu's claims reinforced the importance of the 2015 deal that imposes controls on the Islamic republic.

'The pertinence of the deal is reinforced by the details presented by Israel: all activity linked to the development of a nuclear weapon is permanently forbidden by the deal,' said a foreign ministry spokesperson.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Netanyahu's presentation 'underlines the importance' of the controls imposed on Tehran three years ago.

Tehran, which has denied ever seeking nuclear weapons, dismissed Netanyahu's move as a 'ridiculous' show but did not address the documents produced by Netanyahu.

Israeli minister Yoav Galant told Israel's Army Radio he suspected Trump was leaning toward nixing the deal, which would likely lead to a growing confrontation between Israel and Iran.

Netanyahu's speech was delivered in English and relied on his trademark use of visual aids

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Iran is keen to develop ties with the rest of the world, which is 'not merely' the United States and European countries

But he said Israel was prepared and doubted Iran would challenge Israel, given the humbling blow it was delivered.

'Anyone who saw the intelligence achievement can also understand what our military capabilities are,' he said. 'I assume that everyone around us will think long and hard before they try to harm Israel.'

Trump has signaled he will pull out of the agreement by May 12 unless it is revised, but he faces intense pressure from European allies not to do so.

Israeli officials said the information it gathered had been shared in advance with the Americans, in an apparent hope of influencing Trump's decision.

However, Netanyahu's presentation, delivered on live TV from Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv, did not appear to provide evidence that Iran has violated the 2015 deal, raising questions about whether it would sway international opinion ahead of Trump's decision.

Netanyahu claimed the material - some 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs of secret information Israeli Mossad operative obtained from a Tehran facility

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman called Netanyahu's performance a 'threadbare charlatanism' show.

The state-run IRNA news agency on Tuesday quoted Ghasemi as saying Netanyahu's speech was part of 'fruitless efforts of a bankrupt and scandalous liar.'

Israeli commentators lauded what was being described as one of the Mossad's greatest intelligence achievements in unmasking the true nature of the Iranian government's intent to the world.

Still, there was disappointment over the lack of a 'smoking gun' proving Iran had violated the nuclear deal.

Political opponents also bristled at Netanyahu's showmanship in presenting the find.

'I am convinced that an absolute majority of the intelligence and military officials were opposed to this presentation,' said Ram Ben-Barak, a former deputy Mossad director who currently belongs to the opposition Yesh Atid party.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman called Netanyahu's performance a 'threadbare charlatanism' show

'What was the point, apart from national pride, broadcasting it in such a dramatic way, as if you were unveiling a new and revolutionary telephone to the world,' he asked.

The display ratcheted up already heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. Israel considers Iran to be its biggest threat, citing Tehran's hostile rhetoric, support for militants and growing influence in the region.

Israel has said it will not allow Iran to establish a permanent military presence in neighboring Syria, where Iran supports President Bashar Assad.

Just before midnight Sunday, a missile attack in northern Syria killed more than a dozen pro-government fighters, many of them Iranians, a war monitoring group and an Iranian news agency said.

There was no official confirmation of the death toll or the target but Israel was widely suspected of being behind the attack.