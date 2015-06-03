Kanye West: Slavery is a 'choice,' prison 'unites black and whites'by Richard Bailey 01/05/2018 16:17:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Kanye West appeared on TMZ Live Tuesday where he made a number of comments that are already stirring up controversy
- 'When you hear about slavery for 400 years. 400 years? That sounds like a choice,' states Kanye at one point in a preview for the interview
- He later declares that 'prison is something that unites us as one race. Black and whites, one race'
- Kanye also calls Donald Trump his 'boy' and voices his love for the president
By Chris Spargo For Dailymail.com
Published: 15:34 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 16:14 EDT, 1 May 2018
Kanye West delivered a number of shocking diatribes while appearing on TMZ Live on Tuesday.
The first of these occurred early in the program when he was asked to respond to a statement made by Tha Dogg Pound rapper Daz Dillinger last week in which he said that he wanted members of the Crips to assault Kanye for referring to President Trump as his 'brother.'
Kanye responded by stating: 'You can live through an a** whipping. Probably the idea is to beat sense into me. But when you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.'
He continued: 'You were there for 400 years, and it is all of y'all? It is like we are mentally imprisoned. I like the word prison because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It is like slavery, holocaust. Holocaust, is Jews, and slavery is blacks.
'So prison is something that unites us as one race. Black and whites, one race. It is like we are one with the human race, we are human beings and stuff.'
