Emirates flight attendant is setting Instagram alight with lifestyle

  • Brigita Jagelaviciute, 23, posts incredible snaps of her luxurious Emirates cabin crew lifestyle on Instagram
  • In one year the glamorous Lithuanian clocked 80 officially scheduled trips and 74 new destinations
  • Here she reveals to MailOnline Travel the best bits of the job - and the worst, such as the exhausting jet lag 

By Sophie Law For Mailonline

Published: 05:00 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 13:25 EDT, 1 May 2018

Lolling under palm trees, swimming by waterfalls and gazing at sunsets from rugged cliff tops.

Beautiful Brigita Jagelaviciute, from Lithuania, lives the lifestyle of a multi-millionaire, but she doesn’t earn six figures – she globe-trots to exotic places thanks to her job as an Emirates air stewardess.

And the hundreds of mesmerising snaps she’s posted on Instagram of her jet-set lifestyle have earned her a huge number of fans - she now has almost 60,000 followers.

Beautiful Brigita Jagelaviciute, from Lithuania, lives the lifestyle of a multi-millionaire, but she doesn¿t earn six figures ¿ she globe-trots to exotic places thanks to her job as an Emirates air stewardess
Beautiful Brigita Jagelaviciute, from Lithuania, lives the lifestyle of a multi-millionaire, but she doesn¿t earn six figures ¿ she globe-trots to exotic places thanks to her job as an Emirates air stewardess

Beautiful Brigita Jagelaviciute, from Lithuania, lives the lifestyle of a multi-millionaire, but she doesn’t earn six figures – she globe-trots to exotic places thanks to her job as an Emirates air stewardess

The hundreds of mesmerising snaps she¿s posted on Instagram of her jet-set lifestyle have earned her a huge number of fans
The hundreds of mesmerising snaps she¿s posted on Instagram of her jet-set lifestyle have earned her a huge number of fans
Brigita now has almost 60,000 followers
Brigita now has almost 60,000 followers

The hundreds of mesmerising snaps she’s posted on Instagram of her jet-set lifestyle have earned her a huge number of fans - she now has almost 60,000 followers

The 23-year-old goes from sightseeing in New York, to hand-gliding over Rio de Janeiro, to walking the Great Wall of China - and this could all be in a month’s work.

Brigita told MailOnline Travel: ‘So far I’ve ticked off 74 countries - and that’s only 30 per cent of the world, so I still have a long way to go.

‘As for the amount of trips I’ve had in the past 12 months - it’s about 80 officially scheduled trips.

The 23-year-old goes from sightseeing in New York, to hand-gliding over Rio de Janeiro, to walking the Great Wall of China - and this could all be in a month¿s work
The 23-year-old goes from sightseeing in New York, to hand-gliding over Rio de Janeiro, to walking the Great Wall of China - and this could all be in a month¿s work

The 23-year-old goes from sightseeing in New York, to hand-gliding over Rio de Janeiro, to walking the Great Wall of China - and this could all be in a month’s work

Brigita told MailOnline Travel: ¿So far I¿ve ticked off 74 countries - and that¿s only 30 per cent of the world, so I still have a long way to go.' This picture was taken in Tokyo
Brigita told MailOnline Travel: ¿So far I¿ve ticked off 74 countries - and that¿s only 30 per cent of the world, so I still have a long way to go.' This picture was taken in Tokyo
This picture was taken in Hatta in the UAE
This picture was taken in Hatta in the UAE

Brigita told MailOnline Travel: ‘So far I’ve ticked off 74 countries - and that’s only 30 per cent of the world, so I still have a long way to go.' The image on the left was taken in Tokyo. The picture on the right was taken in Hatta in the UAE

'No filter needed because every backdrop in the Maldives is incredible,' Brigita said of this picture
'No filter needed because every backdrop in the Maldives is incredible,' Brigita said of this picture

'No filter needed because every backdrop in the Maldives is incredible,' Brigita said of this picture

‘There are so many places I always love returning to including the Seychelles, Singapore and Paris.

‘My latest favourite has been New York. There is just something magical about the Big Apple - the energy and the hustle and bustle of the city. It just always leaves me inspired.'

Brigita was first inspired to be a flight attendant when she saw Emirates cabin crew walking through Nice Côte d'Azur International Airport several years ago.

She said: ‘I still remember that moment so clearly and when I saw the crew walking in the airport with their beautiful red hats I was taken aback as I have never seen or heard anything about the airline before.’

Brigita said of this picture: 'Had such a perfect day at Lake Como. I could stay here all summer. Italy, you never cease to amaze me with your beauty!'
Brigita said of this picture: 'Had such a perfect day at Lake Como. I could stay here all summer. Italy, you never cease to amaze me with your beauty!'
The photogenic traveller, who lives in Dubai, hates routine and loves the constant change that comes with the job
The photogenic traveller, who lives in Dubai, hates routine and loves the constant change that comes with the job

Brigita said of the picture on the left: 'Had such a perfect day at Lake Como. I could stay here all summer. Italy, you never cease to amaze me with your beauty!' The photogenic traveller, who lives in Dubai, hates routine and loves the constant change that comes with the job

The photogenic traveller, who lives in Dubai, hates routine and loves the constant change that comes with the job.

She said: 'I don’t like waking up at the same time and doing the same thing five days a week only to wait for the weekend.

‘Meeting new people when you’re young is also lots of fun and this job is a great opportunity to make some long-lasting friendships.’

But it’s not always a bed of roses.

Brigita admits that it can be lonely at times and then there’s the jetlag – criss-crossing multiple time zones isn’t for the faint-hearted and Brigita says she sometimes finds it exhausting.

This image was taken in Cappadocia, with Brigita saying 'waking up at 4am for the last few days has been so worth it for this view. Have been dreaming of coming to this place for three years and it's such a surreal feeling to see so many hot air balloons float in the sky. Once in a lifetime kind of experience'
This image was taken in Cappadocia, with Brigita saying 'waking up at 4am for the last few days has been so worth it for this view. Have been dreaming of coming to this place for three years and it's such a surreal feeling to see so many hot air balloons float in the sky. Once in a lifetime kind of experience'
She said the worst part of her job is the jet lag
She said the worst part of her job is the jet lag

The image on the left was taken in Cappadocia, with Brigita saying 'waking up at 4am for the last few days has been so worth it for this view. Have been dreaming of coming to this place for three years and it's such a surreal feeling to see so many hot air balloons float in the sky. Once in a lifetime kind of experience'. She said the worst part of her job is the jet lag

This picture was posted to Instagram with the caption 'Dubai weekends! Love being at home, but also can¿t wait for a new destination tomorrow!'
This picture was posted to Instagram with the caption 'Dubai weekends! Love being at home, but also can¿t wait for a new destination tomorrow!'
Brigita captioned this picture: 'This rainy Milan weather is making me miss Dubai sunshine!'
Brigita captioned this picture: 'This rainy Milan weather is making me miss Dubai sunshine!'

The picture on the left was posted to Instagram with the caption 'Dubai weekends! Love being at home, but also can’t wait for a new destination tomorrow!' Brigita captioned the picture on the right: 'This rainy Milan weather is making me miss Dubai sunshine!'

She said: ‘The worst part of being a flight attendant is most definitely jet lag. It’s hard to even explain what you feel if you have never experienced it.

‘You have to be capable to quickly adjust to different temperatures, time zones and places and it’s not easy. I think even after having worked many years in aviation people still struggle sometimes to fight it.

‘A few months ago, I was in Japan and Brazil within a week’s time. It was just hard to comprehend that they are on completely different sides of the world.’

Brigita poses in Rio de Janeiro
Brigita poses in Rio de Janeiro
Brigita deploys a smouldering gaze
Brigita deploys a smouldering gaze

Globetrotter: Brigita poses in Rio de Janeiro, left, and deploys a smouldering gaze on the right

Brigita first decided she wanted a job as flight attendant when she saw Emirates Cabin Crew walking through Nice Airport
Brigita first decided she wanted a job as flight attendant when she saw Emirates Cabin Crew walking through Nice Airport
The photogenic traveller¿s favourite destinations include Seychelles, Singapore, Paris and New York
The photogenic traveller¿s favourite destinations include Seychelles, Singapore, Paris and New York

Brigita first decided she wanted a job as flight attendant when she saw Emirates Cabin Crew walking through Nice Airport. The photogenic traveller’s favourite destinations include Seychelles, Singapore, Paris and New York

The experienced flyer has encouraged anyone who wants a career in the skies to be brave, take risks and learn about the world.

She said: ‘Some of the most memorable things in my flying career have been when I had dared to step out of my comfort zone.

‘It is an adventurous career so be ready for anything and everything.

‘But most importantly, try to learn as much as you can because travelling this world is the best education you can ever have.’

To see more of Brigita's photographs visit her Instagram profile

 

Click Here to Comment on this Article
