World News

Man nurses hummingbird back to health after it flew into a wall outside a Best Buy in Missouri

by 01/05/2018 16:14:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Hummingbird was nursed back to health after it flew into wall at a Best Buy store
  • Sevrin Eldred found the bird outside the store and took the bird home with him 
  • He recorded video of bird's health progression until it was finally able to fly away

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 15:42 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 16:14 EDT, 1 May 2018

A rescued hummingbird was nursed back to health after it flew into a wall outside of a Best Buy store.

'Found this little guy hanging out with it's wings splayed out. I picked him up and got in my car and started recording,' musician Sevrin Eldred said in the caption of his video. 

Eldred is seen in the video holding the injured bird in the palm of his hand while sitting in his car. 

A rescued hummingbird was nursed back to health after it flew into a Best Buy store
A rescued hummingbird was nursed back to health after it flew into a Best Buy store
Musician Sevrin Eldred found the injured bird on the ground outside the store
Musician Sevrin Eldred found the injured bird on the ground outside the store

A rescued hummingbird was nursed back to health after it flew into a Best Buy store. Musician Sevrin Eldred found the injured bird on the ground outside the store

Eldred said he knew the bird wasn't dead when he found it and decided to try and help it survive its injuries
Eldred said he knew the bird wasn't dead when he found it and decided to try and help it survive its injuries

Eldred said he knew the bird wasn't dead when he found it and decided to try and help it survive its injuries

'Now he's standing upright and I'm terrified he's going to fly around in my car,' Eldred is heard saying. 'I'm afraid he's going to see outside and think 'oh I can jump'. 

Eldred said he knew the bird wasn't dead when he found it and decided to try and help it survive its injuries. 

In a series of clips, Eldred shows the bird's road to recovery.  One clips shows Eldred helping the hummingbird drink water.  

Another clip shows Eldred standing outside and encouraging the bird to fly. 

'Fly! You can do it!' the man is heard saying to the bird. The last clip in the video shows the hummingbird finally flying away toward a tree. 

The bird made its recovery in Joplin, Missouri.

One clips shows Eldred helping the hummingbird drink water
One clips shows Eldred helping the hummingbird drink water
The last clip in the video shows the tiny bird finally flying away toward a tree
The last clip in the video shows the tiny bird finally flying away toward a tree

One clips shows Eldred helping the hummingbird drink water. The last clip in the video shows the tiny bird finally flying away toward a tree

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

Meet Angela Merkel, the most 'powerful' woman in the world

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station