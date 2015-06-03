World News

Hilarious moment two excited German shepherds play with water

by 01/05/2018 20:05:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Two German shepherds were caught on video goofing around with a hose
  • Their owner was out watering the plants when the dogs excitedly ran over  
  • The cute pups are seen leaping through the air and trying to bite the water 
  • Amused, their owner kept turning water off before their tongues could reach it  

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 12:16 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 20:05 EDT, 1 May 2018

A hilarious video shows the moment two German shepherds had a little fun goofing around with a hose. 

Their owner was watering the plants with the hose when the dogs became excited. 

Believing it was a game, the cute pups are seen in the video leaping through the air and trying to bite the water with their teeth. 

Amused, their owner kept turning the water off before their tongues could reach it. 

The owner is heard laughing each time one of the dogs fail to catch the water.  

But the dogs were determined to catch the water and took turns jumping around. 

One of the canines even appeared to time the moment it would jump as the dog stared its owner down. 

And still, the pooch failed to get a mouthful of the water.  

This cute moment took place in Suisun City, California.  

