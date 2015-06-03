World News

Apple accused of ripping off iPhone users over battery replacements

  • US tech giant caused fury last year when software was slowing down old models
  • Apple claimed this slowing was to extend battery life but had not told customers
  • Now customers could be charged huge price for other repairs before the £25 job

Apple has been accused of ripping off customers trying to take advantage of its promise to replace failing iPhone batteries at a lower price.

This £25 job is generating potential bills up to ten times higher.

The US tech giant caused fury in December last year after it admitted that it was using software to secretly slow down older iPhones. 

It claimed this was to extend battery life but had not told customers.

Apple apologised and offered to replace batteries for £25 instead of £79.

When Apple made the offer of cut-price battery replacement, it said: ‘We are able to do the work we love only because of your faith and support - and we will never forget that or take it for granted.’ 

But some owners have been told they need expensive repairs first. 

Apple stores asked Josh Landsburgh for £200 to fix a dent and David Bowler for £250 for a microphone and speaker, which the BBC’s Watchdog Live found to be working.

Both men had the batteries replaced independently and Mr Bowler said: ‘I feel as if I’m being ripped off.’

On tonight’s BBC1 show Apple says: ‘If your iPhone has any damage that impairs replacement of the battery, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the battery replacement. In some cases there may be a cost.’

