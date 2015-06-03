Open-plan offices make employees more image conscious

By Mollie Cahillane For Dailymail.com

Modern offices designed to eliminate hierarchical boundaries and promote networking may actually be backfiring, a new study has found.

Open-plan offices and collective spaces can make employees subconsciously act and dress differently, according to research published in the journal Gender, Work and Organization.

Research carried out by Anglia Ruskin University and the University of Bedfordshire over a three year duration analyzed behavior of around 1,000 employees at a UK company that moved from six separate departmental buildings into a new shared office building.

A study from Anglia Ruskin University and the University of Bedfordshire found employees act and dress differently in modern open-plan office environments and are more image conscious. File photo

Interviews with employees found that multiple people, particularly women, changed their behavior and dress due to being in an environment where they are constantly visible.

'When changing from a more closed, compartmentalized office space to a new open-plan, transparent and fluid working space, office workers were more conscious of their visibility and often found this unsettling rather than liberating,' said lead author Dr Alison Hirst.

'Women in particularly felt anxious about the idea of being constantly watched, and felt they had to dress in a certain way.

'However, there was also evidence that workers felt more equal as everybody was more approachable in an open space. It was also seen by some as a chance to dress more smartly and fulfill a new identity.'

Employees were also able to make judgments about their colleagues based on their clothes, particularly senior members of staff. They were also picked out because they tended to traverse around the office, whereas lower level employees stuck to their own areas.

A study in January found that open plan offices can make employees miserable.

The study found that staff that work in an open environment are distracted, irritated and find it difficult to have a good conversation with colleagues.

Previous research has also claimed that office workers are more easily distracted when they share space with others.

The older study was carried out by researchers from the CTF, Service Research Centre at Karlstad University in Sweden.

They looked at the link between the type of office and the satisfaction levels of staff.

DOES WORKING FROM HOME MAKE YOU MORE PRODUCTIVE? Employees who work remotely are actually likely to be more productive, according to a recent study led by the University of Cardiff. Those who work from home put in more hours than if they were in the office, and are more likely to go above and beyond what is required. There are more than four million people in Britain who spend at least half their time working from home, according to the latest figures. Those who work from home put in more hours than if they were in the office and are more likely to go above and beyond what is required (stock image) The researchers examined the responses of around 15,000 working people supplied in 2001, 2006 and 2012. Professor Alan Felstead, the study’s lead author, from Cardiff University’s School of Social Sciences, said: ‘The evidence suggests that remote workers are over-compensating to prove to their colleagues they are not in their pyjamas at home and prove to their employers they are a safe pair of hands willing to go the extra mile in return for the discretion an employer gives them to work at home or in a remote location.’

Dr Tobias Otterbring, lead author of the study, said: 'The results show a negative relationship between the number of co-workers sharing an office and employees' job satisfaction.'

'The open plan offices may have short-term financial benefits, but these benefits may be substantially lower than the costs associated with decreased job satisfaction and well-being.

'Therefore, decision-makers should consider the impact of a given office type on employees rather than focusing solely on cost-effective office layout, flexibility, and productivity,' Dr Otterbring added.