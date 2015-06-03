World News

Dumbfounded baby boy laughs as he is passed back and forth between his father and identical twin 

by 02/05/2018 04:08:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • In an adorable video, a toddler named Oscar is seen getting his father and his father's identical twin confused
  • One twin will hold Oscar and ask the tot 'Who's that?' while pointing to his twin
  • Little Oscar exclaims 'Daddy!' while pointing and leaning in to be held
  • This goes on several times, with the brothers getting a real kick out of the tots confusion  

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 22:07 EDT, 1 May 2018 | Updated: 04:08 EDT, 2 May 2018

An adorable toddler is caught on video getting his father and his identical twin brother confused.

In the  short clip, little Oscar is cradled in one of the twin's arms, while the other asks him 'Where's daddy?' 

The toddler points to the opposite twin and shouts while pointing 'Daddy!'

Oscar then leans in to be held by his supposed daddy. 

Its okay kid, we're confused too: The twins look so identical that little Oscar can't tell the difference between his uncle and his father 

All in good fun: The brothers seem to be enjoying the gift of being a twin and some harmless mischief at the toddler's unknowing expense 
The other twin, now not holding Oscar then says, 'Well then who am I?' To which the tot again points and says 'Daddy!' again leaning in to be picked up.

The brothers seem to be getting a good kick at being able to get Oscar to happily point to the other brother several times and each holding him like he's daddy.  

Luckily for the brothers, Oscar is a happy go-with-the-flow kind of tot, who isn't about to let some facial recognition confusion get in the way of a good time and cuddles.  

