Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

A former CNBC director is facing jail after he admitted hiding a secret camera in his bathroom to spy on his teenage nanny.

Dan Switzen planted the tiny camera inside a tissue box to capture his 18-year-old, live-in au pair and her friends, also 18, getting undressed in the privacy of the bathroom at his Pleasantville, Westchester home he told the court.

He was caught on November 13, after one of the nanny's friends spotted the camera and the teens took it to their local police department.

Officers found a series of incriminating images contained on its memory card.

Switzen, who directed The Suze Orman Show on CNBC for more than a decade, was arrested on a charge of unlawful surveillance.

The legal complaint stated that Switzen's nine-year-old son, seven-year-old daughter and 'multiple' nannies also had access to the bathroom.

It was unclear how long the camera was there.

'Dan is a very decent family man and these allegations have taken a serious toll on him and his family and that's why we don't want to litigate this in the press,' his lawyer, Jeffrey Chartier, told LoHud.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty in Westchester County Court Tuesday and is now facing between one-and-a-half to four years in jail. He must also register as a sex offender.

He will be sentenced on August 1.

CNBC declined to comment to The Post. Switzen was recently listed as a director for the network's Power Lunch.

