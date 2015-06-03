Hidden letters found in Dead Sea Scrolls may form part of an undiscovered ancient manuscript

By Harry Pettit For Mailonline

An undiscovered ancient manuscript may lay buried among the Dead Sea Scrolls, according to Israeli archaeologists.

Researchers examining tiny fragments of the texts with imaging technology built by Nasa found hidden letters invisible to the naked eye.

A number of the newly deciphered texts have been identified as belonging to books of the Hebrew Bible, including Deuteronomy, Leviticus and Jubilees.

One of the passages, written in early Hebrew, hints at the existence of a never-before-seen manuscript still unknown to researchers.

The pieces had not previously been sorted or deciphered due to their 'small size and precarious physical state', according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

The Dead Sea Scrolls were uncovered in the 1950s by Bedouins and archaeologists in caves near Qumran, which lies on the West Bank near the Dead Sea.

The texts include tens of thousands of parchment fragments that are thought to belong to an estimated 1,000 manuscripts written at least two millennia ago.

Researcher Oren Ableman examined a few dozen fragments as part of a long-term project to digitise the ancient scrolls.

He found 'traces of ink on many fragments that appeared blank to the naked eye,' the antiques authority said in a statement.

According to the researchers, the texts belonged to the Books of Deuteronomy, Leviticus and Jubilees, as well as the Temple and Great Psalms scrolls.

One of the fragments could not be identified as belonging to any known manuscripts, and could form part of a previously undiscovered paleo-Hebrew text.

The fragment wasn't the first early-Hebrew writing found at Qumran.

But its handwriting differed from previously found scroll fragments in this early form of Hebrew, Mr Ableman said.

WHAT ARE THE DEAD SEA SCROLLS? Discovered between 1946 and 1956, the Dead Sea Scrolls are a collection of 972 ancient manuscripts dating back to 2,000 years ago. The texts include tends of thousands of parchment and papyrus fragments and in rare cases entire manuscripts. They contain parts of what is now known as the Hebrew Bible as well as a range of extra-biblical documents. The scrolls were found by shepherd Muhammed Edh-Dhib as he searched for a stray among the limestone cliffs at Khirbet Qumran on the shores of the Dead Sea in what was then British Mandate Palestine - now the West Bank. The story goes that in a cave in the dark crevice of a steep rocky hillside, Muhammed hurled a stone into the dark interior and was startled to hear the sound of breaking pots. The Dead Sea Scrolls, which include tends of thousands of parchment and papyrus fragments (file photo), contain parts of what is now known as the Hebrew Bible. They also feature a range of extra-biblical documents Venturing inside, the young Bedouin found a mysterious collection of large clay jars in which he found old scrolls, some wrapped in linen and blackened with age. The texts have since been excavated by archaeologists, who are now racing to digitise their contents before they deteriorate beyond legibility. The texts are of great historical and religious significance and include the earliest known surviving copies of biblical and extra-biblical documents, as well as preserving evidence of diversity in late Second Temple Judaism. Dated to between 408BC and 318AD, they are written in Hebrew, Aramaic, Greek, and Nabataean, mostly on parchment, but with some written on papyrus and bronze. The scrolls are traditionally divided into three groups. 'Biblical' manuscripts, which are copies of texts from the Hebrew Bible comprise 40 per cent of the haul. The Dead Sea Scrolls were found by shepherd Muhammed Edh-Dhib as he searched for a stray among the limestone cliffs at Khirbet Qumran on the shores of the Dead Sea

Its uniqueness led him to speculate there may be a whole text that has either disappeared or not yet been found among the thousands of fragments.

The authority said the newly deciphered texts 'provide new insights' to archaeologists studying the scrolls.

'What was exciting about this particular fragment is that I could tell that the handwriting was not identical to other fragments of this type of script,' Mr Ableman told Israeli news outlet Haaretz.

'That leads me to believe we are dealing with a manuscript that we didn't know about.'