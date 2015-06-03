Meghan and Harry pick Ascot Landau carriage for wedding procession

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Published: 05:36 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 08:17 EDT, 2 May 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding carriage procession will feature the newlyweds in a type of coach used during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials.

Harry and Meghan visited the royal mews at Buckingham Palace to select the Ascot Landau which will be the centrepiece of public celebrations after they marry in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The carriage procession will begin at 1pm after the wedding service, with the newlyweds driven along Castle Hill, into Windsor town centre before returning along the famous Long Walk for their reception.

If it rains on the wedding day the wet weather option is the Scottish State Coach. Built in 1830, a new top was created in 1969 with large windows, and a partial glass roof, to allow spectators to see the passengers.

The Ascot Landau (left), which will be used in the case of dry weather at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Scottish State Carriage (right), to be used in the case of rain, pictured at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, London

Philip Barnard-Brown, senior coachman at the Buckingham Palace Mews, leads a Windsor Grey, one of the four horses that will pull the carriage at the wedding of Harry and Meghan, past the Ascot Landau carriage

Harry travels with two of the bridesmaids and a page boy in the Ascot Landau carriage for William and Kate's wedding in 2011

Harry travels with the Queen in the Ascot Landau during the royal procession at Ascot Racecourse in June 2016

Kensington Palace said: 'Prince Harry and Ms Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will be a memorable moment for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.'

Crown Equerry Colonel Toby Browne, who runs the royal mews, said the type of carriage chosen is one Harry knows well as two Landaus were used during William and Kate's carriage procession after they married in 2011.

Col Browne said: 'He was best man at his brother's wedding so he rode in one of these with the bridesmaids and pages as part of the procession following the wedding.

'But he's also been in the Queen's procession at the royal meeting at Ascot, so he's ridden in these quite regularly.'

Two Windsor Greys, which will pull the carriage at the wedding of Harry and Meghan, at the Royal Mews

Martin Oates, senior carriage restorer, polishes the Scottish State Coach, which will be used in the case of wet weather

Philip Barnard-Brown, senior coachman at the Buckingham Palace Mews, leads a Windsor Grey past the Scottish State Coach

Col Browne added: 'The fair weather option, the Ascot Landau, it was selected because it's a wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage.

Father and son team will be among the six horses at royal wedding Two of the six horses who will be involved with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's carriage procession are father and son, it was revealed today. Storm and Tyrone are among four Windsor Greys who will pull the Ascot Landau carriage through Windsor, with Milford Haven and Plymouth completing the set. A further two Windsor Grey horses, Sir Basil and Londonderry, will be outriders for the procession of May 19 through the Berkshire town. Two Windsor Greys, which will pull the carriage at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, are pictured at the Royal Mews A postilion rider, sat on one of the two lead carriage horses, will drive the coach and another rider will sit behind him on a Windsor Grey in the second row.

'Very easy for people to see, the passengers can sit up quite high - so there's lots of visibility for everybody.

'It was built in 1883, it's one of five that we have, most of them are down in Windsor, we always keep one in London for occasions.'

He explained the Landaus are also used at the end of the annual St George's Chapel Garter Service to drive members of the royal family up the hill to Windsor Castle, and Harry's carriage is in pristine condition as it was refurbished last year.

Six horses, Windsor Greys, will be involved with Meghan and Harry's carriage ride following their May 19 wedding.

A team of four, Milford Haven, Plymouth, Storm and Tyrone - the latter two of which are father and son - will pull the Landau. Two others - Sir Basil and Londonderry - will be outriders.

The Crown Equerry added: 'We've always had two outriders and traditionally they acted to clear the path and herald the arrival of the principal in their carriage.

'They will be just a short distance in front of the carriage itself and of course in front of them and behind the carriage will be the Household Cavalry travelling escort.'

A postilion rider, sat on one of the two lead carriage horses, will drive the coach and another rider will sit behind him on a Windsor Grey in the second row. Two footmen will sit behind the newlyweds at the back of the Landau.

State cars from the Royal Mews include Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Daimlers and they will be used to transport members of the royal family on the day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pictured at Trafalgar Square in London on April 23, will be married in 17 days' time

This graphic shows what route the royal carriage procession will take through the streets of Windsor on May 19