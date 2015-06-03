World News

Sasha Obama parties with friends at DC music festival

by 02/05/2018 08:12:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Sasha was spotted partying and dancing with friends at Washington DC's Broccoli City Fest over the weekend
  • Pics show Sasha dancing and chatting with friends in the festival's VIP section while they pass round a drink
  • Barack Obama's youngest daughter also appeared with blue tints in her hair and an array of gold jewelry
  • She was snapped hanging out backstage with Cardi B and boyfriend Offset in a photo taken before the show

By George Martin For Mailonline

Published: 05:16 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 08:12 EDT, 2 May 2018

Sasha Obama was pictured partying with friends in the VIP section of a festival in Washington DC - as the former-President's daughter really let her hair down.

Photographs show 16-year-old Sasha, living the high life at Broccoli City Fest before she went backstage to hang out with rapper Cardi B and her boyfriend Offset.

Sasha, who was wearing a white crop top with jeans and gold earrings, was seen dancing in the sun as she enjoyed a performance by H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar at the event.  

She even went to the trouble of dying her hair with blue tints - teaming her new colored locks with an array of gold jewelry including earrings and necklaces.

At one point, Sasha and her friends were spotted passing around a plastic container filled with a drink which made one of her party wince when she took a sip.

Sasha could be seen laughing and dancing with friends as she soaked up the atmosphere and the sun at the outdoor festival
She was snapped wearing a white crop top teamed with white sunglasses during the festival with blue tints dying the ends of her hair
At one point Sasha's group were spotted passing around a plastic container with a drink that made one friend wince when she took a sip 
In a backstage photo, Sasha can be seen hanging out with Cardi B (right) and her boyfriend Offset (left) in a very relaxed pose
Former President Barack Obama's youngest daughter was said to have been 'having the time of her life' by photographer Dee Dwyer, 31, who took the snaps.

'She looked as though she had no care in the world. She was in a big group and was partying to the music,' Dwyer said.

'It is a really cool festival and she was enjoying the performance by H.E.R.. and Daniel Caesar.

'She was partying and having the time of her life with her friends.'

Dwyer said he was surprised to see her there, as it is usually her sister Malia snapped partying.

'She was loose and having a good time,' he added.

16-year-old Sasha was said to have 'really let her hair down' at the festival in Washington DC in contrast to her usually sheltered image
Sasha, who has yet to finish high school in the city, leads a far more gated personal life than her sister, who is currently in her first year at Harvard
But she seemed to have let her guard down as she was pictured sharing jokes with her friends as they huddled together in a group
Rapper Cardi B performing at the Broccoli City Festival which took place at the RFK Stadium in Washington DC last week
'She was in the zone. I have never seen Sasha partying like that. It is normally Malia. She was going all out.

'I normally go to the festival to take pictures and I was there partying.

'I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw her there - it's a festival where people are smoking and drinking.' 

Nineteen years old and off at Harvard, Sasha's older sister Malia has gotten most of the press focused on her since her dad left office.  

She was also notoriously photographed at Lollapalooza in both 2016 and 2017, rocking out to The Killers last year and getting snapped in 2016 smoking.  

Now Sasha - who is currently in her junior year at Sidwell Friends School - is off at her own festivals, hitting up Broccoli City this weekend.

Sidwell is a well-known exclusive institution which counts former first lady Nancy Reagan and TV personality Bill Nye among its alumni. 

From other photos shared from the festival by Cardi B herself, the snaps seem to have been taken in the star's dressing room before her performance.

In another snap, Sasha looks calmly at the camera, with Offset sitting comfortably to her right and Cardi B grinning to her left. 

She was pictured wearing several pieces of gold jewelry, a backpack slung over her shoulders and white sunglasses at the festival
This was the first festival Sasha has been pictured at after sister Malia was famously spotted smoking at Lollapalooza in 2017
Dee Dwyer, who photographed the youngster, said the former President's daughter looked as though she had 'not a care in the world'
