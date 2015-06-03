World News

Indian government ordered to fix problem of Taj Mahal turning green

  • Marble of the monument, Agra, India, has acquired a yellow tinge over the years
  • But it is increasingly turning green because of smog and stains left by insects
  • India's top court has slammed the government for failing to protect monument 

By Afp and Julian Robinson for MailOnline

Published: 04:35 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 12:19 EDT, 2 May 2018

India's top court has slammed the government for failing to protect the Taj Mahal amid warnings it is increasingly changing colour because of pollution.

The brilliant marble of the centuries-old monument to love, in the city of Agra, has acquired a yellow tinge over the years and is now increasingly turning green and black. 

Officials sat the UNESCO world heritage site has been yellowing because of smog in the region while insects also leave green stains on its rear wall, which faces the heavily-polluted Yamuna River. 

Building restoration has dragged into a fourth year, leaving scaffolding clinging to the exterior, with work yet to even begin on its imposing dome

The colour of the marble 'was first becoming yellow. Now it seems to be green and black,' a Supreme Court bench said after reviewing recent photos of the monument. 

Various methods - including using mudpacks to draw the stain from the marble - have been employed since conservationists first raised alarm about the decay.

Authorities also announced plans earlier this year to limit the number of visitors to reduce wear and tear.

But that seems to have done little to stop the decay.

'It appears that you do not have expertise or you have (it) but do not want to utilise it, or you do not care about (the Taj Mahal),' the court said.

'You all appear helpless. Money should not be the consideration.... We need to save it.'

The Taj Mahal (pictured in 2008) faces the heavily-polluted Yamuna River. Various methods - including using mudpacks to draw the stain from the marble - have been employed since conservationists first raised alarm about the decay

Supreme Court justices M.B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the government of Uttar Pradesh state a week to respond.

This is not the first time the Supreme Court has criticised Indian authorities on the issue. In February, it warned that the state government's 'ad hoc' approach was jeopardising the monument.

The Taj Mahal was built in the 17th century by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died giving birth in 1631.

It has attracted some of the most famous people in the world, and is often a stop for world leaders on state visits to India. Diana, the late British princess, was famously photographed alone on a marble seat there in 1992.

