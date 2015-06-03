UNC student killed after falling out of party bus into path of cars

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:15 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 11:43 EDT, 2 May 2018

Polly Rogers, 20, was killed on Tuesday night after falling out of the emergency window on a party bus in Charlotte

A University of North Carolina student has died after falling out of the window of a party bus into the path of traffic during a night out on campus.

Polly Rogers 20, fell out of the window of the Charlotte Party Charters bus on Tuesday night at 10.25pm.

It is not clear whether the window was meant to be open or if someone on the 50-seater bus had opened it.

She fell in to traffic on the road, was hit by two cars and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young woman was on her way to a bar uptown with a large group of friends who remained at the scene after the accident.

They were seen comforting one another in the street as emergency services hurried around them.

One witness said the traffic 'kept' coming after the woman fell into the road.

She was sitting on the right-hand side of the bus and fell into the middle of the lane.

'Out of nowhere I just come out of nowhere and started yelling, ‘Yo, stop, stop, stop, slow down, slow down, call 911, call 911.

'Call an ambulance! Everybody was kept driving and driving and driving,' Juan Vasquez told local station WSOC.

Rogers fell out of one of the windows on this Charlotte Party Charters bus and onto the road

The bus has room for 50 people and was taking the youngster to a bar with her friends

Charlotte Party Charters did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com's inquiries on Wednesday morning.

It is not known how long Rogers had been studying at the university or what she was majoring in.

She is believed to have been local to Charlotte.

The woman's sorority sisters are now asking for donations on a GoFundMe page to help her family pay for unexpected funeral costs.