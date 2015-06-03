Adorable mob of thirsty baby kangaroos swamp woman holding a milk bottle as she tries to feed them

By Caters News Agency and Kylie Stevens For Daily Mail Australia

Adorable photos have captured the moment a mob of baby kangaroos were hopping mad for a drink on the New South Wales south coast.

Kangaroo sanctuary co-owner Laurae Harvey found herself surrounded by up 10 baby kangaroos when she tried to hide an empty milk bottle from them.

Three of the fluffy little joeys hop up onto the sofa in search of food and the woman finds herself overrun and nowhere to hide.

Ms Harvey had attempted to sneak a bottle to some of the joeys while the others were far away, but they soon noticed and came back demanding food.

The affectionate kangaroos are all rescued and aged between 13 and 19 months.

Ms Harvey is the co-owner of Wild 2 Free kangaroo sanctuary on the New South Wales south coast in the Mogo State Forest.

'I snuck a bottle to a couple of them, while the rest were down the hill playing, but they heard me and came racing home to get their bottles, which were still in the kitchen, so they just jumped up on me to get hold of the empty bottles,' she said.

'It was funny, but after the video I was quick to bolt inside and get the rest of the bottles. It went on only a minute or two, though I have never seen them do that before.'

Ms Harvey runs the volunteer-run Wild 2 Free sanctuary with her partner Sayo to provide something many other wildlife carers cannot provide for kangaroos – acreage and a release site.

Laurae Harvey (pictured) runs the Wild 2 Free volunteer-run sanctuary with her partner Sayo

'We met in Melbourne and bonded over a love of animals,' the sanctuary's website states.

'We searched all over the east coast of Australia to find a suitable location and property to help animals in need. After an 18 month search we found that at an 850 acre property near Cobargo. Unfortunately, fire destroyed our home three days after we moved in – we got out seconds before it was completely engulfed in flames.'

The couple found a much smaller 67 acre site further up the south coast but hope to set up another shelter at their original property one day in the future.

'Because we care for wildlife, it’s incredibly important to dehumanise the animals before they’re returned to the wild,' the website states.

'Kangaroos are easily stressed with change, so we avoid them interacting with more people than necessary.'