Southwest Airlines makes another emergency landing

By Ashley Collman For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:52 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 12:15 EDT, 2 May 2018

A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing today, just two weeks after a woman died after being sucked out of a window on another Southwest plane.

Flight 957 Chicago to Newark was diverted to Cleveland, Ohio for a broken window. It landed in Cleveland around 11am, two hours after it took off from Midway International Airport.

The airline issued a statement, but didn't explain how the window broke. It appears no one was injured.

Above, a view of the shattered window on the Southwest flight that was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday

It's still unclear what caused the window to break. The incident that happened two weeks ago was caused by an exploding engine

The Chicago flight was on its way to Newark when it diverted to Cleveland on Wednesday

'The Crew of Southwest Flight 957, with scheduled service from Chicago-Midway to Newark, made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane.

'The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark,' the airline said.

One of the 76 passengers on board, Alejandro Anguina, tweeted that the broken window was on the outside pane.

'On my way to NJ for work and #Southwest957 gets a window crack. Only outside crack so we’re all safe,' he tweeted. 'On our way to NJ in new plane. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir crew and pilots for handling it professionally.'

Another passenger posted a video to Twitter showing a member of the flight crew directing them off the plane after they landed in Cleveland.

'We’re going to walk you right onto the plane next door and we’re going to let you taken care of,' the flight crew member says in the video.

Passengers are seen disembarking the plane after it made an emergency landing in Cleveland

Wednesday's incident comes a little more than two weeks after mother-of-two Jennifer Riordan died on a Southwest flight from New York City to Dallas.

A faulty fan blade is believed to have caused one of the engines to explode on the April 17 flight - throwing shrapnel that shattered Riordan's window and partially sucked her out of the airplane at cruising altitude.

The issue with the fan blades has been seen in other 737 jets, and after the deadly incident, Southwest initiated a safety review of their fleet. The plane that made an emergency landing on Wednesday was also a 737.

According to FlighAware.com, the plane was traveling 514 mph, 26,000 feet above Lake Erie when it turned around and landed in Cleveland.