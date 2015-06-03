Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: Windsor gets ready

By Mark Duell and Nic White For Mailonline

Published: 11:20 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 16:06 EDT, 2 May 2018

As anticipation builds and preparations intensify for the royal wedding in Windsor this month, the route Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will follow on the day has been revealed.

The couple will ride in the Queen's historic Ascot Landau, originally built in 1883 for Queen Victoria, which usually takes the monarch to Royal Ascot and carried Prince Harry at his brother's wedding in 2011.

Four grey horses will haul the carriage along the route after the ceremony at St George's Chapel with members of the Household Cavalry following close behind.

Road workers have already been out in force preparing the route the couple will take on the big day to ensure the roads around St George's Chapel are in perfect condition.

So if you want a chance of seeing the prince and his bride on May 19, you should take note of the map below.

Once they leave St George's Chapel they will embark on a carriage procession that will pass Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road, Long Walk and then reach Windsor Castle.

A reception will also be held at St George's Hall for the couple and the rest of the congregation before a private evening reception for close family, hosted by Prince Charles.

This graphic shows what route the royal carriage procession will take through the streets of Windsor on May 19

Workers erect a media platform in Windsor today ahead of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19

Two construction workers put their thumbs up for the cameras as they take part in the mounting of the media platform today

The carriage that will carry the married couple on their procession from the church to the reception is one of five kept at the Royal Mews and only used on the biggest occasions.

It featured in The Queen's coronation visit to Edinburgh, the Investiture of The Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle, The Queen's Silver Jubilee visits to Glasgow and Cardiff, and on State Visits.

Two of the Ascot Landaus also played a part in the Duke of Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011, carrying best man Prince Harry, as well as the maid of honour, bridesmaids and page boys.

In the event of very wet weather, the couple will travel in the Scottish State Coach, built in 1830 for The Duchess of Teck, mother of Queen Mary.

The coach was given a new top, large glass windows and two transparent panels in the roof in 1969, making it easier for members of the public to see who's inside.

The gold-upholstered coach is emblazoned with the royal arms for Scotland and the insignia of the Order of the Thistle, unlike all the other carriages, which bear the royal arms for England and the insignia of the Order of the Garter.

The Ascot Landau (left), which will be used in the case of dry weather at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Scottish State Carriage (right), to be used in the case of rain, pictured at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, London

Philip Barnard-Brown, senior coachman at the Buckingham Palace Mews, leads a Windsor Grey, one of the four horses that will pull the carriage at the wedding of Harry and Meghan, past the Ascot Landau carriage

The Ascot Landau, which will be used in the case of dry weather for the wedding of Harry and Meghan, at the Royal Mews

Harry and Meghan visited the royal mews to select the Ascot Landau which will be the centrepiece of public celebrations

The procession will begin at 1pm after the service, with the newlyweds driven along Castle Hill. The Ascot Landau is pictured

'The fair weather option, the Ascot Landau, it was selected because it's a wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage,' Crown Equerry Colonel Toby Browne said.

'It's very easy for people to see, the passengers can sit up quite high - so there's lots of visibility for everybody.

'It was built in 1883, it's one of five that we have, most of them are down in Windsor, [and] we always keep one in London for occasions.

'[Harry] was best man at his brother's wedding so he rode in one of these with the bridesmaids and pages as part of the procession following the wedding.

'But he's also been in the Queen's procession at the royal meeting at Ascot, so he's ridden in these quite regularly.'

The carriage will be pulled by the famous Windsor Grey horses, who play an important role in the ceremonial life of the royal family and the nation, and have been drawing the carriages of members of the royal family since Queen Victoria.

Based at the Royal Mews, a team of four - Milford Haven, Storm, Plymouth and Tyrone - will pull the Landau and two others, Sir Basil and Londonderry, will be outriders.

Harry travels with two of the bridesmaids and a page boy in the Ascot Landau carriage for William and Kate's wedding in 2011

Harry travels with the Queen in the Ascot Landau during the royal procession at Ascot Racecourse in June 2016

A Cleveland Bay horse in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of the wedding of Harry and Meghan

A team of four Windsor Grey horses will pull the Landau through Windsor and two others be outriders

A Windsor Grey, one of the four horses that will pull the carriage at the wedding, is groomed at the Royal Mews

Philip Barnard-Brown, senior coachman at the Buckingham Palace Mews, leads out a Windsor Grey at the Royal Mews

A postilion rider, sat on one of the two lead carriage horses, will drive the coach and another rider will sit behind him on a Windsor Grey in the second row. Two footmen will sit behind the newlyweds at the back of the Landau.

'We've always had two outriders and traditionally they acted to clear the path and herald the arrival of the principal in their carriage,' Colonel Browne said.

'They will be just a short distance in front of the carriage itself and of course in front of them and behind the carriage will be the Household Cavalry travelling escort.'

Philip Barnard-Brown, Senior Coachman to the Queen, will ride Milford Haven for the procession and describes him as a 'special horse'.

'He normally has a lead position because he's a very quiet horse and you'll naturally try and put your quietest horses in the lead,' he said.

'Because it's going to be a very busy day and very noisy, we always choose our safest, most reliable horses. We tend to go for the older horses that have been around and done it before and we know are reliable.'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travel in a 1902 State Landau carriage after their wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011

Prince Charles rides in the Ascot Landau with the Queen Mother and his sister Princess Anne in Windsor in June 1969

The Queen and Prince Philip lead the traditional carriage procession at Ascot Racecourse in the Ascot Landau in June 1953

The stunning state coach in reserve if it rains for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding One would hope that Windsor is bathed in glorious sunshine for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. But if it rains on May 19 in the Berkshire town, then a backup carriage has been arranged to give them cover. The wet weather option for the wedding day is the stunning Scottish State Coach, which was built in 1830. A new top was created in 1969 with large windows, and a partial glass roof, to allow spectators to see the passengers. The coach features gold upholstery, and it is the only royal carriage to carry the Royal Arms of Scotland. If it rains on the wedding day in Windsor, then the wet weather option is the Scottish State Coach (pictured), built in 1830 The Scottish State Coach got a new top in 1969 with large windows, and a partial glass roof, to allow people to see inside The Scottish State Coach, which will be used in the case of wet weather, for the wedding of Harry and Meghan Two Windsor Greys, which will pull the carriage at the wedding of Harry and Meghan, at the Royal Mews Martin Oates, senior carriage restorer, polishes the Scottish State Coach, which will be used in the case of wet weather Philip Barnard-Brown, senior coachman at the Buckingham Palace Mews, leads a Windsor Grey past the Scottish State Coach Six horses, Windsor Greys, will be involved with Meghan and Harry's carriage ride. The Scottish State Coach is pictured The Scottish State Coach is pictured. Kensington Palace said the couple are 'very much looking forward to this short journey'

State cars from the Royal Mews, which include two Bentleys, three Rolls-Royces and three Daimlers, will also be used to transport members of the royal family on the day.

Miss Markle - and presumably her reclusive father, Thomas Markle, whose attendance has still not been confirmed by Kensington Palace - will arrive at the chapel in one of these vehicles.

Preparations are well underway in the town ahead of the nuptials, including the construction of a media platform and the grass being cut on the Long Walk.

Signs have also been put up advising Great Western Railway passengers of queuing at stations on the day, while car parks are being laid in fields and repairs to roads on the procession route have been made.

Royal wedding revellers will face airport-style security checks while metal barriers to deter vehicle attacks will be in place around Windsor for the big day as tens of thousands of spectators flock to the town.

Other security measures include a huge network of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology and CCTV alongside hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) barriers to prevent the use of cars or vans in an attack.

Signs have also been put up advising Great Western Railway passengers of queuing at stations on the day of the wedding

Grass is being cut on the Long Walk, which will form part of the procession route for the royal wedding in Windsor this month

Preparations are well underway in the Berkshire town ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in 15 days' time

Royal wedding revellers will face airport-style security checks while metal barriers to deter vehicle attacks will be in place

Car parks are being laid in the Berkshire town, with 5mph speed limit signs put up ahead of the royal wedding on May 19

An increased police presence is being built up in Windsor, with police officers, both armed and unarmed, search dogs, the mounted section, the roads policing unit and the National Police Air Service joining forces.

May 19 is also the day of one of the biggest English sport events of the year, the FA Cup Final. But the time of the wedding won't clash with the football, which kicks off at 5.30pm.

Despite the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton all getting married in Westminster Abbey, the royal wedding will take place at St George's Chapel.

Kensington Palace announced in February that the service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and officiated by The Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Reverend and Rt Honourable Justin Welby.

Windsor Castle, which is located to the west of London, not too far from the couple's current home, is one of Queen Elizabeth II's main residences and is where the monarch first got to know Meghan.

St George's Chapel will provide the historic setting that is reminiscent of past royal weddings but is a more intimate venue than Westminster Abbey.

Security measures include a huge network of automatic number plate recognition technology and CCTV in the town

A man mows the grass on the Long Walk in Windsor before the world's media descend on the town for the royal wedding

An increased police presence is being built up in Windsor as the construction effort gets underway with just two weeks to go

Anticipation is building across the world with just two-and-a-half weeks to go until Harry and Meghan's wedding in Windsor