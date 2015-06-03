Driver gets cut off at intersection and begins driving on two wheels

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 15:35 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 16:01 EDT, 2 May 2018

One driver was in for a scary surprise when he got perfectly cut off right before an intersection and his car started moving on only two wheels.

Alberto Papaleo was heading toward the intersection in the left turn only lane when a car suddenly swerved into his lane.

It was too quick for Papaleo to slow down and the car cut him off.

The two cars collided with a bang, sending Papaleo's car sideways and temporarily driving on only two wheels.

'Woah, s**t!' Papaleo yelled as his car came back down on four wheels.

'F**k!' he then exclaimed the vehicle came to a stop.

Papaleo then began to laugh, letting out a 'Whoo!' as he realized he was okay.

'That was good,' he said. 'I almost f*****g flipped over.'

Papaleo then let out a big sigh of relief and stayed in his car as he waited for the other driver.

He has since posted the video, which comes from his dashboard camera, on YouTube. It has been viewed more than 5,000 times.

It remains unknown where the video was filmed.