Landlord behind Pruitt's sweetheart rent deal lobbied the EPA

By Associated Press

Published: 11:08 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 16:01 EDT, 2 May 2018

The lobbyist whose wife rented a condo to Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt at $50 a night sought EPA committee posts for a lobbying client, according to a newly released EPA memo.

J. Steven Hart's seeking those appointments from his wife's former tenant, Pruitt, shows 'the extent to which the special interests providing him with gifts have sought specific favors from EPA in return,' said Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, the senior Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The memo makes for the latest in a months-long barrage of news reports and federal investigations questioning spending and other actions at Pruitt's EPA.

Pruitt's former security chief, whose time with Pruitt saw the EPA administrator provided with round-the-clock security and first-class flights in the name of security, was due to appear for an interview with staff on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Wednesday.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is facing a new scandal as the lobbyist whose wife rented him a condo for $50 a night sought EPA committee posts for a lobbying client

In a statement Tuesday, Pruitt praised security chief Pasquale 'Nino' Perrotta but gave no reason for his unexpected departure. Oversight Committee aides said Perrotta's resignation was not expected to derail his appearance.

Also on his way out is Albert Kelly, a former Oklahoma banker who ran the EPA's Superfund program.

Hart, the lobbyist, wrote the email Aug. 10 to Ryan Jackson, Pruitt's chief of staff.

Dennis Treacy is a former Smithfield Foods vice president who now runs the company's charitable arm; he's Hart's client who gave him names for slots on an EPA science advisory board

'I want to highlight three candidates...who were nominated by our client, Dennis Treacy, the president of the Smithfield Foundation,' Hart wrote, suggesting appointments for the three to an EPA science advisory board.

The foundation is an arm of Smithfield Foods Inc. of Virginia, known for its hams. Smithfield Foods paid at least $280,000 in lobbying fees in 2017 to Hart's firm, and Hart was listed by name as representing Smithfield as its lobbyist when he wrote the email, according to federal lobbying records.

Asked if the request represented a conflict of interest for Pruitt, the EPA provided a statement from Jackson that did not address that question directly. The suggestions were among hundreds the EPA received for the board, and the three people suggested by Hart were not appointed to the advisory board, Jackson said in the statement.

Pruitt told Fox News in April that, 'Mr. Hart has no clients that had business before this agency,' but a spokesman for Hart subsequently acknowledged that Hart actually met with Pruitt in his office in July 2017 - about one month - before Hart's proposed nominations to discuss efforts to preserve the Chesapeake Bay.

Pruitt's assertion had been in response to questions about the propriety of his leasing the condo, at a bargain rate, from Hart's wife.

Pallone, the lawmaker, called the August email 'further proof that Administrator Pruitt has consistently misled Congress and the public.'

Pruitt's headaches aren't improving with the departure of Pasquale 'Nino' Perrotta (left), his former security chief whose spending on security at the EPA is the subject of ongoing federal investigations

Pruitt's spending on security, and some of the security contracts with Perrotta, are among the topics of the federal probes involving the EPA under Pruitt, a former Oklahoma attorney general.

Pruitt, an ardent advocate of minimizing regulation who moves in conservative political circles, evangelical Christian ones, and business groups, has survived the kind of scandals that have brought down several other Cabinet appointees of President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that a Pruitt trip to Morocco last December was partly arranged by a longtime friend and lobbyist, Richard Smotkin, who last month received a $40,000-a-month contract with the Moroccan government to promote its cultural and economic interests.

The trip, which has drawn scrutiny from federal watchdogs, cost more than $100,000, more than twice the amount previously estimated, the Post said.

At House hearings last week, Pruitt weathered six hours of scathing questions, criticism, and a couple calls from congressional Democrat to resign over the steady flow of news reports and announcements of new investigations involving alleged ethical lapses at his agency. They include spending on Pruitt's behalf for round-the-clock security guards, first-class plane tickets, and a $43,000 soundproof telephone booth.

Pruitt repeatedly deflected blame last week, describing subordinates as going too far in carrying out their duties, in excesses that occurred without his knowledge.

In the case of the $43,000 booth, for example, Pruitt acknowledged to lawmakers he had asked for a private and secure phone line when he arrived at the agency, but said staffers took it upon themselves to spend tens of thousands of dollars in providing it.

It was security officials, not Pruitt, who decided he should fly first-class, he said.

Pruitt pledged last week to take care of the problems. 'Ultimately, as the administrator of the EPA, the responsibility of identifying and making necessary changes rests with me and no one else,' he told lawmakers then.

Most Republican lawmakers at the hearings declined to join the Democratic dog-pile on Pruitt.