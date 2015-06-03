Model claims Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel sexually assaulted her mom

By Jessa Schroeder For Dailymail.com

Thomas Ravenel has been accused of sexually assaulting a South Carolina woman in December 2015

Former politician and 'Southern Charm' star, Thomas Ravenel, has been accused of sexually assaulting a South Carolina woman he met on a Tinder date.

Debbie Holloway Perkins matched with Ravenel on the popular dating app back in October 2015. The two texted and direct messaged one another until they met in person on Christmas Day, Holloway Perkins' model-turned-realtor daughter, Ashley Perkins, told DailyMail.com Wednesday in a phone interview.

'We did not watch the show at the time... but we were living in Charleston. My mom showed me his picture and I immediately recognized his face.'

Perkins initially believed someone had created a fake profile using Ravenel's pictures until the Bravo star sent her mother a Facebook friend request.

'They communicated through Facebook and Tinder and kind of played phone tag. He asked her out a couple of times, but it was always kind of last minute.'

Ravenel picked Holloway Perkins up at her Charleston home on Christmas Day.

The model said her family didn't celebrate the holiday that year after her grandmother passed away in 2014.

She said the previous year was too 'depressing' so they 'boycotted Christmas' in 2015.

'He asked her out last minute, so obviously he didn't have plans on Christmas. He called her, texted her, asked her out, and the agreement was that he was going to pick her up and they were going to go to downtown Charleston and try to find a bar that was open and have some drinks together,' Perkins explained.

Perkins claims Ravenel quickly changed plans when her mother got in the car and told her he wanted to show her his new home that he recently renovated.

'My mom was in real estate and she agreed and said OK and that they were going to get drinks after,' Perkins added.

Her daughter, who has appeared in TV series 'Army Wives' and 'Reckless', explained further details about her mother's date gone wrong.

'They get to his house and he is very clinical. He isn't flirty or sexual or anything like that.

'He did pour them at the beginning a small glass of red wine. Afterward, he does his home tour, and at that point, my mom said it took forever and she was getting bored.'

The two of them walked over to his guest house, where his children and nanny stay.

'My mom didn't know he had a little girl. She definitely did not know he had a newborn son. My mom wouldn't date men with little kids, so she was just completely turned off at this point.

'She already thinks it's weird that the kids are living in the guest house while he's in this big, huge mansion. He showed her the guest room where the kids stay, and my mom said the room had no toys. It was like a mattress on top of a box spring. It didn't look lived in.'

Ravenel, the former treasurer of South Carolina, told Holloway Perkins his plans to put this newborn baby in the laundry room bathroom.

'I assume he was going to renovate it or something,' Holloway Perkins' daughter told DailyMail.com. 'My mom at that point was thinking, "who am I out with?"'.

When the pair entered the nanny's room, when Perkins alleged Ravenel began acting strange and peering out of the blinds.

He told her mother to come over and look at something out the window.

'He has her come peek out of the blinds and he says, "do you see that?" and he points to the bathroom of the main house that you could see from the nanny's room. And he said that's where he saw Kathryn Dennis making out with a guy.'

Dennis is the mother to the actor's two young children.

He afterward went into a trance-like state, the model alleged, and turned on her mom.

'He pushes her onto the nanny's bed. She is wearing a bracelet and he holds her arms up with one hand above her head. He starts trying to pull her pants off and attempting to touch her breasts.

'He then sticks his fingers in her vagina and then after, her anus. Then, he pulls his penis out, while she is saying "no" and "to stop". So he pulls his penis out and shoves it in her face.

'She finally said to him, "you're a rapist!", and he just stopped. She said it was like he came out of his trance and he just stopped,' Perkins alleged.

Photographs provided to DailyMail.com show Holloway Perkins' injured wrist.

Afterward, Holloway Perkins went back to the main house to grab her purse. She wanted Ravenel to take her home, when he told her to call an Uber, but she didn't know what that was.

'I was kinda mad at her about that,' Perkins said.

While on the drive back home, her mother asked her to come downstairs and meet her outside.

'I went out into the parking lot and I met them, he was driving a black SUV and he pulls up, rolls his window down and says to me, "hey, I'm going to this party, why don't you see if you can roundup some young, hot female friends of yours. This was after he insulted my mom the whole car ride about her class level and her age,' Perkins alleged.

Perkins told DailyMail.com she wanted to speak out about the incident because she was not bound to the non-disclosure agreement her mother in the summer of 2016.

'I'm the one who introduced her to Tinder, and to this day, I regret that.'

Perkins and her mother have since moved to Panama City Beach, Florida.

A rep for Ravenel could not be immediately reached Wednesday evening.