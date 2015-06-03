Sandra Bullock's stalker kills himself in standoff with police in LA

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 19:06 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 19:45 EDT, 2 May 2018

A man who stalked Hollywood star Sandra Bullock has died during a stand-off with police in Los Angeles, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The website said that Joshua James Corbett killed himself in his home after refusing to surrender to law enforcement who arrived Wednesday morning to arrest him for violating probation.

The LAPD confirmed Corbett, 42, was found deceased inside the residence from a self-inflicted injury but but did not say how he died.

Joshua James Corbett was arrested in 2014 after breaking into Sandra Bullock's West LA home while she and her children were there. He was sentenced to five years probation and treatment at a mental health facility. He was confirmed dead Wednesday after a stand-off with police

The Hollywood star, pictured last year, hid in a closet while she guided police to her home when Corbett broke in. She was granted a permanent restraining order against him last June

According to TMZ, Corbett threatened officers and then barricaded himself inside the house in the neighborhood of La Crescenta. A S.W.A.T. team was called to the scene.

Local TV news station NBC4 reported that crisis negotiators tried for 5 hours to coax Corbett out of the house but he didn't respond.

When they finally entered the residence, they found him dead. They told the news station it was not from a gunshot.

Local TV news station NBC4 reported that crisis negotiators tried for 5 hours to coax Corbett out of the house but he didn't respond

The LAPD confirmed Corbett, 42, was found deceased inside the residence from a self-inflicted injury but but did not say how he died.

Law enforcement had been trying to serve an arrest warrant for probation violation when the standoff began early Wednesday morning in the quiet residential neighborhood

Corbett was released from a mental health facility last June but was ordered to continue outpatient treatment as part of the terms of his probation.

He had been charged with felony stalking and burglary over the 2014 incident in which he broke into Bullock's house.

He agreed a plea deal in which he was given five years probation and was monitored to make sure he took his medication.

Bullock, pictured at CinemaCon last month, revealed police discovered a notebook at the time of Corbett's arrest in which he had allegedly written he wanted to sexually assault her

Bullock was granted a permanent restraining order against her stalker who was ordered to stay away from herfor 10 years.

She told the court at a hearing last June that said police had discovered a notebook at the time of Corbett's arrest in which he had allegedly written he wanted to sexually assault her, according to The Wrap.

The terrified Oscar winner, who lives with her adopted children Louis and Laila, bumped into the intruder when she was awakened by a loud noise in her home in 2014.

She was forced to hide in a closet while she guided police to her home.

Corbett was clutching a black notebook with a two-page letter to Bullock and magazine photos of the actress when he was arrested.

He was unarmed, but police later found several automatic weapons and illegal tracer ammunition in his home.

The illegal weapons were found while officers were trying to find eight legal firearms Corbett owned, but needed to surrender due to temporary restraining order issued against him.

However an appeals court later ruled Los Angeles police detectives illegally searched his home, and prosecutors were not be able to submit the as evidence at his trial.

Corbett previously expressed remorse for going to the star's home, saying during a court hearing: 'I'd already hurt somebody that I didn't intend to. I did not want to affect my family with my actions.'