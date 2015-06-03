Maye Musk poses in trendy streetwear for a VERY youthful shoot

By Clemence Michallon For Dailymail.com

Maye Musk celebrated her 70th birthday last month, but the model certainly appears to have cracked the codes of Millenial style in a new, streetwear-themed photo shoot.

The dietitian, who is signed with IMG Models and worked with CoverGirl, took part in an edgy session at the Roxy Hotel in New York City's neighborhood of Tribeca, posing in a multicolored hoodie, white sneakers, and even ripped jeans.

'I've been called the "older model" for a long time" for a long time, since I was 28,' Maye told Hypebae. 'It doesn't bother me so long as I'm still working. I don't feel old and neither did my mom at 98.'

Timeless: Model Maye Musk, 70, appears to have cracked the codes of Millenial style in a new, edgy photo shoot

Trendy: The dietitian, who is signed with IMG Models and worked with CoverGirl, took part in an edgy session at the Roxy Hotel in New York City's neighborhood of Tribeca

Cool: Some of the photos feature Maye in a multicolored hoodie and matching pants, striking a series of nonchalant poses

Not a care in the world: One of the shots sees her in the movie theater housed inside the Roxy Hotel, donning ripped jeans and even resting her feet on the seat in front of her

Not bothered: 'I've been called the "older model" for a long time" for a long time, since I was 28,' Maye said. 'It doesn't bother me so long as I'm still working'

Values: Asked about her beauty secrets, Maye made it clear that in her view, attitude plays a big part in elevating someone's looks

Maye, the mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, 46, said the 'secret' to her ability to make it in an industry that usually privileges youth is a combination of Instagram, her modeling agency, as well as the work of her publicist and that of her stylist.

Her open mind also seems to have played a part, since Maye told the publication: 'I'm always happy to try something new.'

The model can be seen in the photo shoot modeling clothes from the trendy collaboration between Louis Vuitton and the clothing brand Supreme, as well as Nike sneakers.

One of the shots sees her in the movie theater housed inside the Roxy Hotel, donning ripped jeans and even resting her feet on the seat in front of her.

Other photos feature Maye in a multicolored hoodie and matching pants, striking a series of nonchalant poses.

Asked about her beauty secrets, Maye made it clear that in her view, attitude plays a big part in elevating someone's looks.

Team: Maye said the 'secret' to her ability to make it in an industry that usually privileges youth is a combination of Instagram, her agency, as well as her publicist's and stylist's work

Natural: The model, who holds two Master's degrees in nutrition, also shared a few wellness tips, advising others to eat well in order to preserve their hearts and skin

Striking a pose: Maye rocked a small pair of sunglasses while shooting a glance straight into the camera for a black and white shot

Casual: Several of the snaps appear to have been taken during candid moments with Maye

Bundling up: She donned a hooded jacked on top of her hoodie and matching pants

Busy: Some of the shots make it look like Maye is enjoying a moment at the movie theater

'Beauty is a lovely smile, being considerate, well-mannered and stylish,' she said. 'A beautiful-looking person who is not nice loses his or her beauty.'

The model, who holds two Master's degrees in nutrition, also shared a few wellness tips, advising others to eat well in order to preserve their hearts and skin.

She specifically mentioned the Mediterranean and DASH [Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension] diets, saying they 'follow science and common sense'.

'Eat vegetables, fruit, low-fat dairy, whole grains and legumes, good fats like oils, nuts and avocado, smaller amounts of meat, fish and chicken,' she said.

'Avoid fried and fatty, sweet and jink food as much as possible. Start a healthy trend with your friends.'

Maye, a mother of three and grandmother of 10, also said she prefers sneakers to heels 'most of the time', and explained how the youthful photo shoot made quite an impression on one of her grandchildren.

'My 15-year-old grandson is most impressed that I modeled Supreme,' she said.

Impressed: Maye explained how the youthful photo shoot made quite an impression on one of her grandchildren, her 15-year-old grandson

Advice: The dietitian singled out the Mediterranean and DASH [Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension] diets, saying they 'follow science and common sense'

Perspectives: Maye appears to keep an open mind when it comes to her career, and said: 'I'm always happy to try something new'

The model, a native of Regina, Saskatchewan, who grew up in South Africa, previously shared some of her beauty secrets with Daily Mail TV, telling host Jesse Palmer how she has kept her skin glowing throughout the years.

'The main thing is I stay out of the sun and I moisturize well and I wear a sunhat if I have to or I wear SPF on my skin,' she said last year.

'And if you eat well, your skin is the largest organ in the body, so if you're eating well for your heart or your liver or your kidneys, your skin will do well too. And being a dietitian, I know what to do.'

Maye also opened up about her family being 'very poor for a very long time', and explained that in 1998, for her 50th birthday party, her children gave her a small wooden house and a matching car, telling her one day they would give her the real thing.

Elon was years away from building his Tesla fortune at the time. His net worth has now reached a reported $19.6 billion.

The mother said all three of her children are all doing 'very well'. In addition to Elon's stunning success with Tesla, she praised her son Kimbal, 45, a restaurateur and philanthropist, for his work in building vegetable gardens for children in undeserved communities. Maye also raved about the work of her daughter, filmmaker Tosca, 44.

'I think that saving the planet is the most popular thing Elon's doing,' she said.