Neighbor sought by police after Pennsylvania couple murdered in home

Law enforcement officials say they are 'unequivocally convinced' the deceased man named person of interest in the murder of a young Pennsylvania couple was responsible for their deaths.

Tyler and Christina Roy's bodies were found stabbed and shot to death when a man painting the couple's home in Churchville had gone inside to use the bathroom on Tuesday morning.

Neighbor Daniel Kenneth Mooney, 26, who was wanted in connection of the pair's death, was found dead of an apparent overdose on Wednesday evening.

Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney, Gregg D. Shore, said in a press statement his team does not suspect any other individuals were involved in the brutal killing.

'Our team is unequivocally convinced that he killed the victims and he acted alone. Both victims have been stabbed multiple times and both victims were shot. It’s clear there was a struggle in the upstairs of the home,' Shore said.

The young Pennsylvania couple found murdered in their home on Tuesday morning have been identified as Tyler (left) and Christina (right) Roy

Neighbor Daniel Kenneth Mooney (pictured), was a person of interest in the double murder but has been found dead of an apparent overdose

Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney, Gregg D. Shore, said his team is 'unequivocally convinced' the neighbor committed the crime

Police revealed the vicitims' identities at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, and announced an arrest warrant had been issued for Mooney before he was found dead of an apparent overdose.

The warrant is related to a car that went missing from the home on Monday night, but Mooney was also wanted for questioning regarding the double murder, ABC reported.

The Roys' car was recovered in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

Moone lived just down the road from the pair.

The couple had only been married a year and recently moved into the neighbourhood before they were killed

Christine and Tyler Roy were both found dead on the second floor of the house (pictured)

The pair were murdered, and their killer remains on the run after allegedly also stealing their car

Earlier, Bucks County First Assistant D.A. Gregg Shore said the crime did not appear to be targeted at the couple.

'The only relationship we're aware of [between the Roys and Mooney] is that they live in the same neighborhood,' he said.

Earlier, Northampton Township Police Chief Michael Clark had a similar feeling towards the crime.

'At this point, it's just unfortunate these people were in this house that was targeted by this guy for some reason.'

No motive has been revealed yet.

Police have not yet released a motive for the couple's murders but are looking to question neighbour Daniel Kenneth Mooney

Mooney's social media accounts don't show much, but he has claimed to have been a 'resident' of Dunklin Memorial Church, which lists itself as an 'addiction treatment center'.

The church has a 10-month, heavily faith-based 'regeneration' program for men only.

Tyler and Christina's bodies were found by a man painting the couple's home who had gone inside to use the bathroom.

The couple, both 28 and married only a year ago, were both found lying on the second floor of the house in quiet Churchville.

Police identified the couple and a person of interest but Mooney has since been found dead

Police initially believed the killer was targeting the house, not the couple, in their attack

Police found a rifle and shell casings on the ground in their initial investigation but the told ABC the weapon did not appear to have been used in the killing.

There was no forced entry to the home on Kitty Knight Drive, but a car is missing from the property, and thought to have been used as an escape vehicle.

Neighbors of the couple, who have only lived in the home for a year, said the attack was 'heartbreaking'.

Crowds of family and friends were seen gathering out the front of the home as police swarmed the street.

Video shows devastated mourners comforting each other through tears of their own as police walk in and out of the home.