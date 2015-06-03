Katie Couric suggests Matt Lauer will be hit with more allegations

By Chris Spargo For Dailymail.com

Katie Couric opened up about the allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against Matt Lauer during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

The veteran newscaster stated once again that she neither witnessed or experienced any of the behavior that is now being reported by multiple women who claim they were targeted by the disgraced Today host.

Couric also hinted that there would likely be more details about the allegations against Lauer, saying at one point that the 'full extent' of his actions had not yet been revealed at this time.

She shot down one of those allegations later in the day while appearing on Watch What Happens Live, where she told host Andy Cohen that she was joking when she accused Lauer of 'pinching her a**' in a previous interview on the late-night show.

Sad truths: Katie Couric (above) told Wendy Williams during an appearance on her talk show in Tuesday that the full extent of allegations against Matt Lauer was still not known

Real talk: She also revealed that some of the stories about him were 'misreported,' using the idea that he had a button under his desk for nefarious reasons as an example

'It was so antithetical to the nature of our relationship, I thought it would be funny because it was so weird,' said Couric of her comment.

'It was totally a joke, but I was sorry I had made that joke because people misconstrued it.'

Couric was a guest on Cohen's show back in 2012 when she made that joke about Lauer, saying: 'He pinches me on the a** a lot.'

There was no joking earlier in the day however when Couric stopped by Williams' show, where the host did not hold back while questioning her guest on Lauer.

'It has been painful time for a lot of people who worked with Matt, knew him and really cared about him - and who never witnessed or experienced any of this behavior that is now obviously being talked about,' said Couric, who is now hosting the National Geographic show America Inside Out.

'I don't know the full extent of all these things that happened. I can only talk about my personal experience and I was treated respectfully and appropriately.'

Williams then asked Couric if she believed that Lauer would be able to make a comeback on television.

'You know Wendy, that is not really for me to say,' replied Couric.

'It depends on the path he chooses and how he decides to handle what has happened.'

She then added: 'And the full of extent of what has happened I don't think has truly been revealed.'

No harm: Later in the day, Couric told Andy Cohen that she was joking in 2012 when she said on his show that Lauer 'pinches my a** a lot'

Williams then jumped in to offer her opinion, stating that she did not trust him and taking specific issue with the revelation that Lauer had a button under his desk to open and close his door.

'I think it would be challenging. I do. I think the whole button thing, a lot of stuff gets misreported and blown out of proportion,' said Couric.

'A lot of NBC executives, they make it sound like a den of inequity. I don't know what was happening but a lot of NBC executives had those buttons that made the doors open and close.'

Williams asked Couric if she ever had one of those buttons.

'No, I did not,' said Couric.

'I think it was an executive perk that some people opted to have and I think it's been misconstrued.'

The button in Lauer's office was described by one woman who spoke with the New York Times last year.

She claimed that in 2001 Lauer summoned her to his office at 30 Rock in New York to discuss work. She said he then used a button under his desk to lock the door and then told her to unbutton her blouse.

The veteran broadcaster then allegedly stepped out from behind his desk, pulled out a chair, bent her over, and started having sex with her until she fell unconscious.

The woman told The Times she woke up a while later on the floor of his office with her pants halfway down her legs, prompting his assistant to take her to seek medical attention.

The ex-staffer, who has not been named, is one of a string of women who have come forward accusing Lauer of sexual misconduct.