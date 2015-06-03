Cate Blanchett says she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein

By Ashley Collman For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:12 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 00:00 EDT, 3 May 2018

Cate Blanchett has added herself to the list of women Harvey Weinstein has harassed.

In an interview with Variety, published on Wednesday, the actress was asked if she had every been sexually harassed by the movie producer and she said 'Yes'.

'I think he really primarily preyed, like most predators, on the vulnerable. I mean I got a bad feeling from him. … He would often say to me, “We’re not friends,”' Blanchett said.

Cate Blanchett (left, on March 13) told Variety on Wednesday that she had been sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein (right, in October)

When asked what he meant by that, Blanchett said only: 'Well, I wouldn’t do what he was asking me to do.'

She wouldn't go into further detail about the harassment.

Blanchett went on to say that she thinks Weinstein should face jail time for sexual assault.

'I hope so. Statutory rape is a crime, the last time I looked,' she said. 'I think it’s really important that people get tried through the judicial system. It’s a really important arm of democracy that we must uphold because it’s under threat from a lot of different quarters.'

Weinstein and Blanchett's working relationship spans several films and goes as far back as 2000's The Talented Mr. Ripley. The two pictured above in February 2016

While Weinstein has denied all claims of non-consensual sex, several police organizations in the U.S. and Europe are currently investigating several allegations against him.

Blanchett and Weinstein have a long working history, going as far back as 2000's Oscar-nominated film, The Talented Mr Ripley.

But Blanchett says working with Weinstein was never a joy.

'I don’t think Harvey will be making films with anybody. He was brought on as the producer on many films that I had absolutely no say on. I didn’t have a creative or functional relationship with him,' she said.

Blanchett also weighed in on her former collaborator Woody Allen, saying she would support the allegations from his daughter Dylan Farrow being investigated again.

'Obviously, Dylan Farrow has been living in a world of pain, and if the case has not been properly tried, then it needs to be reopened and go back into court because that’s a place where those things get solved,' Blanchett said.

Blanchett went on to defend her working with Allen, saying she didn't know about the allegations against him at the time.

'Would I work with Woody again? I had a very productive time working with Woody, and he has written some of the most extraordinary roles for women. But at the time I worked with him I knew absolutely nothing about what was going on, and it came out subsequently,' Blanchett said.

When it comes to equality in Hollywood, Blanchett says 'there is so much work to be done'.

'Whenever change is actually happening there’s always a parallel critique on “Is it happening the right way? For what reason is it happening? Are there hidden agendas?” But change is happening within the industry in a kind of positive, unstoppable way that will benefit not just women but everybody in the industry,' she said.

Earlier this week, the actress Ashley Judd filed a lawsuit against Weinstein in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming he derailed her career after she rejected his sexual advances.

The suit relates to her failing to get a role in The Lord of the Rings movies, and is backed by testimony from directory Peter Jackson, according to the New York Times.

Jackson previously came forward to say that he had wanted to cast Judd in a prominent role for the films, but removed her from the cast list 'as a direct result' of of 'false information' from Weinstein.