Geraldo Rivera's son arrested after he 'choked his ex-girlfriend'

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 17:08 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 23:58 EDT, 2 May 2018

Geraldo Rivera's son has been arrested after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend and chomped on her hand and leg as she tried to leave his apartment.

Cruz Rivera, 30, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal obstruction of breathing after he allegedly attacked Meghan Burke on Tuesday.

Burke, 26, had gone to Rivera's Manhattan apartment to pick up some of her things. She had recently broken up with Rivera after nine years of dating.

Geraldo Rivera's son Cruz (pictured together) has been arrested after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend and chomped on her hand and leg as she tried to leave his apartment

Cruz Rivera, 30, has been charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal obstruction of breathing after he allegedly attacked Meghan Burke on Tuesday

But when she arrived Cruz allegedly began to attack her, throwing her onto a bed and pinning her from behind in a chokehold, sources told the New York Post.

Burke nearly passed out but managed to escape, only for Cruz to allegedly bite her hand.

Sources said Cruz also bit her in the leg before she was able to break free and escape.

They claim Rivera's roommate dialed 911 after he began to choke Burke.

Josefina Lopez, Cruz's next-door neighbor said she heard a young woman screaming, 'Give me my wallet and my cell phone!'

Burke, 26, had gone to Rivera's Manhattan apartment to pick up some of her things. She had recently broken up with Rivera after nine years of dating

'You just don't hit women, I don't care if he's the son of someone famous,' she added.

Another neighbor, who lives above Cruz, said he could hear a woman repeatedly saying 'Stop!'

Both Burke and Cruz were gone by the time police arrived at the apartment, but Burke later called authorities after she returned to her home.

Burke's mother said Cruz is 'not a good guy' and that the family was against the couple's relationship from the beginning.

But when she arrived Cruz allegedly began to attack her, throwing her onto a bed and pinning her from behind in a chokehold

'He's insane, he's a sociopath, he's a real manipulator,' she told New York Daily News.

'The fact that she has been brought down by this piece of garbage — it's incomprehensible.'

Burke's mother revealed the couple met in 2009 and that her daughter stayed with Rivera despite the fact that he had three children with another woman during their relationship.

Rivera will be represented by attorney Arthur Aidala, a longtime friend of his father and a former Fox News contributor.

Rivera will be represented by attorney Arthur Aidala, a longtime friend of his father and, like Geraldo, a Fox News contributor

'Everyone takes domestic violence cases very seriously as does the entire Rivera family,' he said.

'Obviously Geraldo is very disappointed and disturbed by these allegations.'

'The actions Cruz is accused of committing are not consistent with the young man the Rivera family loves and supports.'

Cruz recently posted a video on Facebook regarding 'domestic violence abuse against men' that was made by the British Mankind Initiative.