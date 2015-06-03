World News

Vanessa Trump's family made millions off Rao's red sauce investment

by 03/05/2018 08:13:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Page Six reports that Vanessa Trump's family came into millions last year thanks to an investment in Rao's marinara sauce
  • Vanessa's late father, Charles Haydon, invested as much as $1million in the company when it started in 1992, to sell the NYC restaurant's famous red sauce
  • The company was sold in 2017 for $415million, providing Vanessa's mother with enough money to buy Roger Ailes' old penthouse for $6.4million in cash
  • Vanessa filed for divorce in March from her husband after 12 years of marriage
  • Last week, Don Jr filed court papers seeking to learn his wife's personal wealth

By Ashley Collman For Dailymail.com

Published: 07:56 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 08:13 EDT, 3 May 2018

Vanessa Trump's family came into millions last year thanks to her late father's investment in Rao's marinara. 

On Thursday, the New York Post reported that Vanessa's late father Charles Haydon, invested $1million when a company was formed in 1992 to sell the famous red sauce from legendary New York City Italian restaurant Rao's.

Rao's Specialty Foods later expanded to sell multiple sauces and olive oils around the world. 

Vanessa Trump
Vanessa Trump
Rao's homemade marinara sauce. Vanessa's late father Charles Haydon invested $1million in 1992 to sell the sauce
Rao's homemade marinara sauce. Vanessa's late father Charles Haydon invested $1million in 1992 to sell the sauce

Page Six reports that Vanessa Trump's (left) family came into millions last year thanks to an investment in Rao's marinara sauce (right)

It was sold last year to a corporate firm for $415million, providing Vanessa's family with quite the pay out.

The windfall was so great that Vanessa's mother Bonnie bought Roger Ailes' old Fifth Avenue penthouse last year for $6.4million in cash. 

It's unclear how much Vanessa herself received in the deal, or whether she will get that inheritance on the death of her mother, 71, but sources previously claimed the newfound financial security prompted her to finally file for divorce from Don Jr, who has been accused of having an affair with former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day.

Her family has never struggled. Vanessa's father was a prominent attorney who had clients including Marilyn Monroe, and she grew up in an Upper East Side townhouse and attended private school. 

Vanessa's late father invested $1million in Rao's Specialty Foods which was founded in 1992 to sell the marinara from NYC's famed Rao's eatery (above)
Vanessa's late father invested $1million in Rao's Specialty Foods which was founded in 1992 to sell the marinara from NYC's famed Rao's eatery (above)

Vanessa's late father invested $1million in Rao's Specialty Foods which was founded in 1992 to sell the marinara from NYC's famed Rao's eatery (above)

Charles Haydon died in February 2005 and left an estate valued at $2.5million to his wife Bonnie Haydon (pictured left with Don Jr and Vanessa)
Charles Haydon died in February 2005 and left an estate valued at $2.5million to his wife Bonnie Haydon (pictured left with Don Jr and Vanessa)
Last year, Bonnie Haydon (right), purchased a Fifth Avenue penthouse. She paid $6.4million in cash, according to public records
Last year, Bonnie Haydon (right), purchased a Fifth Avenue penthouse. She paid $6.4million in cash, according to public records

Vanessa's father, Charles Haydon was a Manhattan lawyer whose clients included Marilyn Monroe. Haydon died in February 2005 and left an estate valued at $2.5million to his wife Bonnie Haydon (far left and right), Vanessa's mother

Vanessa is currently in the process of divorcing her husband of 12 years, Donald Trump Jr. The couple are pictured with their five children above
Vanessa is currently in the process of divorcing her husband of 12 years, Donald Trump Jr. The couple are pictured with their five children above

Vanessa is currently in the process of divorcing her husband of 12 years, Donald Trump Jr. The couple are pictured with their five children above

Don Jr, who has been accused of having an affair with former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day (pictured), who met on the set of the Celebrity Apprentice in 2011
Don Jr, who has been accused of having an affair with former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day (pictured), who met on the set of the Celebrity Apprentice in 2011

Don Jr, who has been accused of having an affair with former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day (pictured), who met on the set of the Celebrity Apprentice in 2011

But the inheritance could impact child support payments for her soon-to-be ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. 

While the divorce is uncontested, last week Trump's lawyers filed court papers asking to know Vanessa's personal wealth.  

Lawyers from both sides are currently in negotiations over the custody of the couple's five young children, Donald Trump III, Chloe, Kai, Tristan and Spencer.  

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

Meet Angela Merkel, the most 'powerful' woman in the world

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station