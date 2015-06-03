Sammy Sosa says gossip about his skin tone is the devil talking

By Dailymail.com Reporter

2 May 2018

Baseball slugger Sammy Sosa isn't letting anyone who questions his ever lighter complexion get him down, in fact he dismisses the critics as the 'devil talking.'

Sosa, 49, who once compared himself to Jesus because of Chicago's treatment of him while he was playing for the Cubs in the 90s, sat down with NBC Sports Chicago and discussed critics.

'They don't know me. They don't put food on my table. They don't pay my bill,' Sosa said. 'You don't need negative in life. You need positive.'

Sammy Sosa says he refuses to listen to critics of his much lighter complexion as negative words are just the devil talking

Worlds of difference: Sosa, pictured in 2002 playing for the Cubs, looks unrecognizable compared to his current appearance

'Why do you want to listen to people who ruin your day? That's impossible. I stay away from that. You know what I mean? That's the devil talking,' he said laughing.

Sosa also touched on how he is today outside of his looks. He said 'When I retired I got my own job, I have my own company, I'm comfortable and thank God I have my beautiful family.'

Sosa is the CEO of a company that specializes in needleless drug injections.

He also touched on his faith.

'I believe in God, thank God it made me stronger every day.'

As for the fans: 'If I come back to Chicago, I come back for the fans, I owe those people something.'

In a 2009 interview with Univision he admitted to using a cream to lighten his skin tone, but he added: 'I'm not a racist, I live my life happily.'

One thing he hasn't truly addressed head on is that performance enhancing drug scandal that erupted with a New York Times report in 2009, stating Sosa had failed a test in 2003.

Sosa, along with Mark McGwire, set the baseball world on fire in 1998 as the pair made a run at what was then the single-season home run record of 61 homers in a year.

Sosa finished that season with 66 home runs, good for the second best season to date at that point.

What a difference a decade makes: Sosa in 2016 and Sosa in 2007 playing for the Rangers

However, Sosa's baseball credibility came crashing down in the following years - he was caught corking his bat with the Chicago Cubs, a method of cheating that players use to hollow out the bat to make it swing faster - and left Chicago in 2004.

He last played in 2007, and was implicated in the federal investigation into steroids in baseball.

Sosa's attorney testified before congress in the doping trial in 2005, and he denied through his lawyers ever breaking the law or taking any illegal drugs.

However, despite his denials, and the unsubstantiated claims that he doped, Sosa hasn't been inducted the National Baseball Hall of Fame - he's been eligible since 2013, but hasn't ever gotten over 10 per cent of the vote from the Hall's voters - well short of the 75 per cent needed for induction.