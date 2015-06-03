Soybean oil is worse than sugar, PLoS One study says

By Emilia Mazza For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 3 May 2018

Sugar and fat are often branded as the worst foods for your health, but there's one little known cooking ingredient that scientists have raised concerns about: soybean oil.

While the name might not sound immediately familiar to most, soybean oil is actually one of the most commonly used forms of vegetable oil, meaning that is not only a staple in most homes, it is also found in a huge variety of packaged foods.

This form of vegetable oil has long been considered by many to be a healthy choice, however a new study published in science journal PLOS One has highlighted a number of reasons why the popular cooking ingredient could be causing serious damage to your well-being - revealing it may actually be worse for you than sugar.

Researchers from the University of California fed mice a series of four diets containing 40 per cent fat.

The first group were fed fats from coconut oil - a saturated fat, while the second group was given soybean oil which contains unsaturated fat.

The scientists also fed mice two other versions of the diet containing fructose - a sugar that's found in fruit and honey.

The findings showed the mice who ate a diet containing soybean oil gained as much as 25 per cent more weight than the mice on the diet of high coconut oil.

As well as gaining weight, the mice also showed signs of a fatty liver more insulin resistance - factors which can contribute to the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Lead scientist Poonamjot Deol said the research outcomes showing soybean oil is causing more obesity diabetes than fructose were a 'major surprise'.

'Especially when you see headlines every day about the potential role of sugar consumption in the current obesity epidemic.'

Australian dietitian Lyndi Cohen (pictured) said one of the key things to think about was that any diet high in fat - irrespective of the sort of fat - wasn't necessarily good for you

As with most things however, it's all about moderation.

What are the dietary fats? Saturated fat: These fats are solid at room temperature Usually found in: meat (especially red meat, deli meats, sausages), dairy (cheese, yoghurt, butter, milk), baked goods (pastries, cakes) Unsaturated fat: These fats are liquid at room temperature and considered a good fat source Usually found in: olive oil, peanut oil, canola oil, safflower oil, sunflower oil, avocados, most nuts, most seeds Polyunsaturated fat: Your body needs polyunsaturated fats to function, since your body doesn’t make it, you have to get it in your diet. Usually found in: fatty fish such as sardines, tuna, salmon, trout, mackerel, and herring, ground flaxseed and flaxseed oil, unhydrogenated soyabean oil

Speaking to FEMAIL, Australian dietitian Lyndi Cohen said one of the key things to think about was that any diet high in fat - irrespective of the sort of fat - wasn't necessarily good for you.

She said while the study did point to problems from a diet that was too high in unsaturated fats, she believes any diet that was similarly unbalanced could also lead to poor health.

'What we know is that eating too much processed foods whether these contain sugar or fat isn't good for your health,' she said.

'This is why nutritionists often recommend a diet that includes a lot of variety and balance.'

Ms Cohen used the concept of 'bio-individuality' to explain that each person is a unique individual with highly individualised nutritional requirements.

'What this means is there is no one-size-fits-all diet, she said.

'Everyone is unique and different and there is no perfect ratio of fat, sugars and protein that we should be having.

'So people might do well on a higher fat diet, and some people might do well on a higher carbohydrate diet.

'There's not one right or wrong way to do things. The problem isn't with what you eat rather with how much you have.'