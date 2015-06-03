Thousand-year-old castle which featured on Doctor Who on sale for £1m

By Keiligh Baker for MailOnline

Doctor Who fans can buy an ancient castle that once featured in the television show for £1million - less than the price of a London flat.

The historic Welsh castle near Cowbridge in the Vale of Glamorgan dates back nearly a thousand years and starred in an action packed episode of the sci-fi drama.

The episode, Tooth and Claw, featured Queen Victoria, a werewolf and warrior monks with both inside and outside of the castle used.

And viewers can now get their hands on the Grade II-listed Penllyn Castle as its gone up for sale for £1million - less than the price of a flat in London.

The country estate includes the castle ruins and mansion house. A drawing room, sitting room and dining room feature ornate plasterwork, shuttered sash windows and even the original servants' bells

The country estate includes the castle ruins and mansion house. A drawing room, sitting room and dining room feature ornate plasterwork, shuttered sash windows and even the original servants' bells

The country estate includes the castle ruins and mansion house. A drawing room, sitting room and dining room feature ornate plasterwork, shuttered sash windows and even the original servants' bells.

The kitchen has been refurbished and includes a solid fuel Aga. An impressive semi-circular staircase leads to six bedrooms, a nursery and three bathrooms.

The master bedroom has an en-suite and walk-in dressing room.

The extensive rear of the property has servants' quarters and a further two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Parts of the Norman castle, a courtyard, stables, coach houses, an unused cottage and a water tower all remain

The estate agent says the new owner could transform it into a boutique hotel or high-end apartments but will need consent

The original castle dates back to the early 1100s and was built for Earl Robert of Gloucester's Sheriff Robert Norris

Anthony Clay, partner with estate agents Knight Frank who are selling the property, says: 'Penllyn Castle is one of the most important houses, if not the most important house, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

'It's a very handsome property, yet somewhat tired. It is too good a place not to be returned back to its former glory.'

Parts of the Norman castle, a courtyard, stables, coach houses, an unused cottage and a water tower all remain.

The estate is made up of 72 acres of land featuring formal lawns, paddocks, ponds and woodland.

A new owner could transform it into a boutique hotel or high-end apartments but will need consent.

The original castle dates back to the early 1100s and was built for Earl Robert of Gloucester's Sheriff Robert Norris.

The Doctor Who episode which featured the castle also saw the birth of Torchwood which went on to be a spinoff series.