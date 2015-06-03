Brazilian man falls to death after saving kids from Sao Paulo fire

By Janet Tappin Coelho In Brazil For Mailonline

Published: 03:50 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 08:00 EDT, 3 May 2018

This is the moment a hero who rescued four children from a Brazilian tower inferno fell to his death - seconds before firefighters could pull him safety.

Ricardo Pinheiro rescued four children from the blazing 25-floor former office block in Sao Paulo on Tuesday before rushing back in to save more residents trapped on upper floors.

But the 39-year-old died when the block collapsed in a cloud of red hot debris - when he was just 30 seconds away from being hauled to safety.

Footage on Brazilian Globo TV shows firefighters trying to tug him away from the structure using an improvised harness, but rescuers could only watch helplessly as the building crumpled in a fiery haze before their eyes.

Dramatic footage captures the moment a man who rescued four children from a Brazilian tower inferno fell to his death - seconds before firefighters could pull him safety. He is pictured (right) on the side of the burning building as the firefighter (left) tried to reach him

Ricardo Pinheiro rescued four children from the blazing 25-floor former office block in Sao Paulo on Tuesday before rushing back in to save more residents trapped on upper floors. But the 39-year-old died when the block collapsed in a cloud of red hot debris (pictured) - when he was just 30 seconds away from being hauled to safety

Fire officer, Sergeant Diego Perreira da Silva Santos, told of his attempts to help the brave man, who had lived on the ninth floor in the Wilton Paes de Almeida tower for four years and knew the complex well

Forty nine people were listed as still missing yesterday after the building occupied by squatters in central Sao Paulo was engulfed in fire and collapsed, the Brazilian city's fire department said.

Fire officer, Sergeant Diego Perreira da Silva Santos, told of his attempts to help the brave man, who had lived on the ninth floor in the Wilton Paes de Almeida tower for four years and knew the complex well.

He said to TV Record: 'I could hear him screaming for help. My first visual contact with the victim was when we reached the 15th floor of the neighbouring building.

'He had stabilised himself by holding onto the steel cord of the lightning rod, with his leg well supported.'

According to Sgt. Santos the man had tattoos and had a distinctive look that he could not forget.

Footage on Brazilian Globo TV shows firefighters trying to tug him away from the structure using an improvised harness

Rescuers could only watch helplessly as the building crumpled in a fiery haze before their eyes

Forty nine people were listed as still missing yesterday after the building occupied by squatters in central Sao Paulo was engulfed in fire and collapsed, the Brazilian city's fire department said

'It was very dark, but it's almost impossible for me to forget what he looked like,' the 49-year-old officer said.

'We went up a few more floors onto the roof and I used a small axe to break the wall separating us. I anchored the metal base then tried to pass a safety harness three times before he caught it.

'I told him to put the cord around his body and to pass it underneath his arms twice. He did this. Then I instructed him to support himself by putting his leg through another harness attached to the rope.

'I assured him that we were going to get him out. I told him to stay calm and he stopped screaming.

'It was just as we finished this phase that unfortunately the building collapsed. The rope dropped with the building and we believe burning rubble and hot embers fell on him,' lamented the fire officer.

'If we had 30 or 40 seconds more I'm positive we would have pulled him to safety,' Sgt Santos claimed.

Photos emerging from the scene showed the gigantic blaze engulfing the entire structure

Nearby streets were evacuated as the city's fire department struggled to contain the inferno

The rope and belt used in the attempt to rescue the victim was found in the rubble on Wednesday morning as two sniffer dogs, one to search for signs of life and the other to seek out the dead, scoured the area.

According to locals the victim, who worked as a food truck unloader, was seen carrying four children out of the burning block and returning to help others trapped inside.

Friend of the victim, Romero Silva Santos said he was sure it was Mr Pinheiro because he was wearing the same blue top and jeans seen in the footage.

He told G1 he saw the victim go into the burning building.

'First he came out carrying four children in his arms. He left them at the door, then ran back inside straight away. It was so quick,' Mr Santos said.

The footage shows the entire building suddenly burst into a ball of flame before a whole side of it plummets to the earth

Emergency services are rushing to free the victims from the rubble of the stricken building

Cleaning assistant Cosme Alexo da Silva, 53, who lives in nearby flats said: 'I saw Ricardo go back in. I was told he went to the seventh or eighth floor to save a woman called Selma who has twins. Someone shouted at him not to go because it was too risky, but he didn't listen.'

Ricardo, believed to be a father of seven, lived alone and worked in downtown Sao Paulo. He earned 50 reais a day (£10.50) unloading trucks. He is said to have loved roller skating and was nicknamed 'Tattoo' because he had so many covering his body.

There are several photos of the view from his ninth floor window and videos of him and friends skating on social media. In one of the posts, Ricardo appears skating inside a subway car. He falls down laughing as several friends tease him.

Firefighters could be seen at street level frantically attempting to control the raging fire before the building collapsed

The fire was eventually brought under control by a team of 160 servicemen but it is still unclear how many remain trapped in the debris

The building was formerly used as a police headquarters according to local media in Sao Paulo

'What he did was amazing,' said Mr da Silva. 'He didn't have much, but he was prepared to give his life for others. To us he is a real hero.'

Investigators said the victim, along with the woman and her children are among those listed as missing. No official record has been given of those killed in the blaze as authorities said the numbers could rise.

The building was inhabited by 372 people, 146 families, according to the Fire Department. Of these, 44 people have not yet been located - which does not necessarily mean they were all in the building.

Some 248 residents who fled in time are being cared for in shelters by social services.

The building, an abandoned former federal police headquarters, was occupied by scores of low-income families desperate for shelter. Residents claim the fire started around 1.30am on the 5th floor and spread rapidly through the structure.

Less than two hours later, the 25-floor building collapsed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Experts at Sao Paulo's Institute of Criminalogy are analysing two gas cylinders found in the rubble.

Sao Paulo authority said it will take weeks to clear the debris.