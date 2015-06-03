Pizza rat is spotted dragging a slice of cheese through the subway tracks

Pizza rat is spotted dragging a slice of cheese through the subway tracksby Richard Bailey 03/05/2018 12:14:00 0 comments 1 Views
- The rat was seen running along the 6 train subway line in Manhattan, New York
- It was hauling a slice of cheese pizza that was dirty from being dragged
- One commuter posted a video on Instagram saying he 'JUST SAW PIZZA RAT'
- Pizza rat was made famous in 2015 after a video showed a rodent attempting to carry a large slice down the subway steps
By Dailymail.com Reporter
Published: 12:01 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 12:14 EDT, 3 May 2018
The pizza rat is back for another slice of cheese after a New York commuter spotted the rodent scurrying down the subway tracks.
This time, the rat was dragging the pizza along the 6 train subway line at Lexington Avenue-59th Street in Manhattan.
One horrified commuter posted the 37-second long video on Instagram showing the rat battle to carry the slice of pizza through the subway.
User @michaelcourant, a producer for NY1's Mornings on 1 said: 'I JUST SAW PIZZA RAT! I repeat: I JUST SAW PIZZA RAT!'
The pizza slice was coated in grime as the rat was determined to lug it down the subway tracks.
The producer ended his post with a '#Blessed' for getting the opportunity to see the infamous pizza and rat combination.
One person commented: 'Make sure Pizza Rat gets PAID for his television appearances!'
Another said: 'I’m dying! This needs to go viral.'
Pizza Rat became famous back in 2015 when the original rodent was seen attempting to carry a slice down the subway steps in Manhattan.
A video showed the rat trying to carry the pizza down the stairs before abandoning the large slice.
This incident occurred in East Village's First Avenue station for the L line.
Since then, there have been other famous rats including the 'pretzel rat', 'avocado rat' and 'pole-dancing rat'.
