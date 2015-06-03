World News

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

by 03/05/2018 12:12:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Maria Fernanda Mora has defended her actions after trolls said she 'deserved it'
  • The Fox Sports Mexico journalist was reporting from the Guadalajara stadium
  • The turned round and hit a male fan after he grabbed her bottom several times
  • In a Twitter statement she said: 'I don’t regret my reaction at all'
  • She added that women 'will not be quiet' about sexual harassment 

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Published: 11:56 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 12:12 EDT, 3 May 2018

This is the shocking moment a female sports reporter is groped on live TV by a male fan. 

Maria Fernanda Mora was standing outside the Guadalajara stadium after the local team beat Toronto last week at the time of the incident.

One of the male fans celebrating during the live 'piece to camera' surreptitiously pinches Ms Mora intimately provoking a justifiably angry reaction. 

[embedded content]
Maria Fernanda Mora was standing outside the Guadalajara stadium after the local team beat Toronto last week at the time of the incident.
Maria Fernanda Mora was standing outside the Guadalajara stadium after the local team beat Toronto last week at the time of the incident.

Maria Fernanda Mora was standing outside the Guadalajara stadium after the local team beat Toronto last week at the time of the incident.

Ms Mora was doing a live piece to camera when one of the fans gropes her without consent 
Ms Mora was doing a live piece to camera when one of the fans gropes her without consent 

Ms Mora was doing a live piece to camera when one of the fans gropes her without consent 

Ms Mora turns around and hits the suspected groper with her microphone while still live on air
Ms Mora turns around and hits the suspected groper with her microphone while still live on air

Ms Mora turns around and hits the suspected groper with her microphone while still live on air

The sports reporter turns around and confronted the fan who did not expect her reaction.  

Ms Mora defended her reaction. She said: 'What happened to me at dawn on Thursday, happens to thousands of women every day in public spaces. The difference is that it happened to me during a live link on television and I decided to defend myself. My reaction is what turned the fact into something viral.'

She continued: 'I thought, It could be an accidental rubbing because of people's pushing and I kept talking to the camera. This guy, emboldened because I did not react and kept doing my job, put his hand between my buttocks twice more. I decided to defend myself.'

In a twitter statement, Ms Mara said: 'I don't regret my reaction at all.' 

She added that women 'will not be quiet' about sexual harassment. 

According to Bild, several other high profile presenters in Mexico came out in support of Ms Mora with a special Twitter hashtag in solidarity.  

Ms Mora defended herself following the incident claiming the same thing happens to thousands of women every day in public spaces so she was right to defend herself
Ms Mora defended herself following the incident claiming the same thing happens to thousands of women every day in public spaces so she was right to defend herself

Ms Mora defended herself following the incident claiming the same thing happens to thousands of women every day in public spaces so she was right to defend herself

 

 

 

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

Meet Angela Merkel, the most 'powerful' woman in the world

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station