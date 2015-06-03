Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

This is the shocking moment a female sports reporter is groped on live TV by a male fan.

Maria Fernanda Mora was standing outside the Guadalajara stadium after the local team beat Toronto last week at the time of the incident.

One of the male fans celebrating during the live 'piece to camera' surreptitiously pinches Ms Mora intimately provoking a justifiably angry reaction.

Ms Mora was doing a live piece to camera when one of the fans gropes her without consent

Ms Mora turns around and hits the suspected groper with her microphone while still live on air

The sports reporter turns around and confronted the fan who did not expect her reaction.

Ms Mora defended her reaction. She said: 'What happened to me at dawn on Thursday, happens to thousands of women every day in public spaces. The difference is that it happened to me during a live link on television and I decided to defend myself. My reaction is what turned the fact into something viral.'

She continued: 'I thought, It could be an accidental rubbing because of people's pushing and I kept talking to the camera. This guy, emboldened because I did not react and kept doing my job, put his hand between my buttocks twice more. I decided to defend myself.'

In a twitter statement, Ms Mara said: 'I don't regret my reaction at all.'

She added that women 'will not be quiet' about sexual harassment.

According to Bild, several other high profile presenters in Mexico came out in support of Ms Mora with a special Twitter hashtag in solidarity.