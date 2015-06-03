Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 10:41 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 12:11 EDT, 3 May 2018

Mike Myers has donned his latest disguise as he skewered President Trump's personal doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Austin Powers actor appeared on Wednesday wearing a medical coat with long white locks and a beard, impersonating the president's former physician while repeatedly offering the late night host 'uppers, downers, boner stuff.'

The two comedians continued the joke with a game of 'hot and cold' leading to the confirmation that the president not only suffers from hair loss, but syphilis.

The four-minute skit comes after Bornstein revealed this week that Trump dictated his 2015 letter that declared the then-candidate the 'healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.'

[embedded content]

Actor Mike Myers appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday impersonating Trump's former personal doctor Harold Bornstein

This comes after the real Bornstein revealed this week that his office was raided and the president's medical records were seized

The Austin Powers star appeared later as a guest on the show where he paid tribute to his late 'Mini-Me' co-star Verne Troyer

In Trump fashion, the faux doctor told Kimmel: 'May I say, in the long history of talk show hosts, you are the most virile and vigorous one of them all.'

Myers later appeared as a guest on the show where he paid tribute to his late 'Mini-Me' co-star Verne Troyer, who passed away in April.

On Tuesday, Bornstein told NBC News that his New York office was raided in February.

The doctor said he felt 'raped, frightened and sad' after all of Trump's medical records seized.

In the spot-on disguise, Myers insisted that the president sent the men to raid his office.

'Do I look like a liar?' Myers asked. 'No, I look like a troll, which hurts less when I say it first.'

Speaking to NBC News, Bornstein said that he is sure the raid was linked to his admission that the president takes Propecia, a medication for combating male baldness.

However, in the comedy clip 'Bornstein' eludes to other issues with the president's health as the reason behind by the office ransacking.

'Oh Slim Jim, come on, do you think it's just Propecia?' Myers said, ultimately confessing to a sexually transmitted disease while vaping.

This week the real Bornstein revealed that Trump dictated his 2015 letter that declared the then-candidate the 'healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency'

The real Bornstein said that raid came two days after the president's ex-secretary scolded him for revealing Trump's prescription for male baldness medication.

He said that Keith Schiller, head of Trump's security team in the private sector and a White House aide at the time, showed up at his office without notice in February and confiscated the president's medical records.

Bornstein added Schiller was with Alan Garten, the top lawyer for the Trump Organization, and a third man he did not know.

The physician also claimed that the 2015 letter that gave the president an immaculate bill of health was dictated by Trump himself.

Bornstein told CNN: 'He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter. I just made it up as I went along.'

He compared the scheme to that of the Oscar-nominated 1996 crime drama, 'Fargo', because 'it takes the truth and moves it in a different direction.'