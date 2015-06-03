Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Published: 11:12 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 12:10 EDT, 3 May 2018

This is the heart-stopping moment a fireman tosses a cat from the top of a poplar tree sending it plunging more than 50 feet to the ground.

The cat refused to come to the fireman, who used a hydraulic ladder to reach the top of the tree and appeared to be carrying a net.

Instead, the fireman shook the top of the tree - dislodging the cat which plunged, feet first, towards the ground to screams from unlookers

The firefighter clambers to the top of a ladder to reach a cat stuck on this poplar tree

After the cat refuses to move, the firefighter shakes the tree - forcing the cat to fall

The cat, pictured in mid-air, plunges towards the ground where two firefighters are waiting

The incident happened in the town of Zaporozhye, which is about 80 miles east of Kiev.

Luckily for the cat, two firefighters had positioned themselves with a blanket at the foot of the tree and provided the animal with a soft landing.

The cat decided against any display of gratitude for the emergency services team and scrambled off seemingly unhurt.