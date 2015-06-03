World News

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

  • Worried locals in Ukrainian city called fire brigade to help rescue a stranded cat
  • The cat had clambered to the top of a towering poplar tree in the busy city centre
  • When the cat refuses to come to the firefighter he shakes the branch
  • The cat plunges more than 50 feet but fire crews use a blanket to catch it

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Published: 11:12 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 12:10 EDT, 3 May 2018

This is the heart-stopping moment a fireman tosses a cat from the top of a poplar tree sending it plunging more than 50 feet to the ground.

The cat refused to come to the fireman, who used a hydraulic ladder to reach the top of the tree and appeared to be carrying a net.

Instead, the fireman shook the top of the tree - dislodging the cat which plunged, feet first, towards the ground to screams from unlookers

The firefighter clambers to the top of a ladder to reach a cat stuck on this poplar tree 
After the cat refuses to move, the firefighter shakes the tree  - forcing the cat to fall 
The cat, pictured in mid-air, plunges towards the ground where two firefighters are waiting
The incident happened in the town of Zaporozhye, which is about 80 miles east of Kiev.

Luckily for the cat, two firefighters had positioned themselves with a blanket at the foot of the tree and provided the animal with a soft landing. 

The cat decided against any display of gratitude for the emergency services team and scrambled off seemingly unhurt.  

The cat runs off unhurt following its unexpected flight from the tree
