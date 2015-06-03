Hermien the cow who escaped from a truck on route to butcher is free

By Zoie O'brien For Mailonline

Published: 13:58 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 16:12 EDT, 3 May 2018

A brave cow who made a break for freedom and was then saved from the slaughterhouse is settling into her new home.

Heart-warming pictures show Hermien frolicking in fields in Zandhuizen, the Netherlands, just months after her great escape.

Hermien was being herded in to the rear of a cattle truck in December in her home country to go to the butchers.

But she broke free and hid in a forest in Overijssel.

Hermien could not be captured, despite many attempts to bring her back to serve her fate.

Cow Hermien enjoys the pasture at the retirement home for cows in Zandhuizen, the Netherlands

Cow Hermien (L) enjoys the first day of spring outside in the pasture of the retirement home for cows in Zandhuizen

Eventually, she won the hearts of the Dutch and animal welfare campaigners took on her case.

A crowdfunding campaign was started to save her from death and pay for a happy retirement.

Party for the Animals (PvdD) raised more than £42,000 to secure her fate as a free cow.

They wrote: 'The money will be used to ensure that for the rest of her life, Hermien will be well cared for in cow shelter 'De Leemweg'.

'The shelter is entirely dependent on donations, and adopts and looks after cows from the Netherlands that have escaped from slaughterhouses, cows that have been neglected, or, for whatever reason, have nowhere else to go.

'In the shelter, cows are allowed to live a quiet and peaceful life until their natural death.'

Hermien the cow escaped a few months earlier from a cattle truck on its way to the butcher

The cow named Hermien (L) was saved by a crowdfunding campaign that funded her retirement. Beside her is her buddy cow Zus, who escaped together with Hermien, but got caught almost immediately

The cow named Hermien jumps as she enjoys her first day of spring outside in the pasture of the retirement home for cows in Zandhuizen, The Netherlands

Weeks later the Limousin breed cow was tranquilised by vets and captured. This week, she was brought to live at her new home.

She will live out her days in Herman Jansen's land in the Frisian village of Zandhuizen.

The campaign also saved another cow named Zus, who escaped with her but was captured.