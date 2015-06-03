World News

Shooter, 42, calls 911 to say he'd killed a man the week before then left his corpse in a bathtub

  • Dwight Shotts, from Indianapolis, told dispatcher 'there's a dead guy in my tub'
  • Said there had been an 'altercation' which ended with him shooting the victim
  • But when cops arrived he changed his story and said someone else had done it
  • Decaying corpse of missing man Anthony Cline, 35, was found in his property
  • Cops said Shotts is being held on murder charges at the Marion County Jail

An Indiana man called 911 to say he had shot a man the week before and dumped the body in his bathtub and 'didn't know what to do' because 'it stinks'. 

Dwight Shotts, 42, from Indianapolis, told the dispatcher on Monday 'there's a dead guy in my house' before admitting to killing Anthony Cline, a 35-year-old missing man whose truck was found dumped a block away. 

Officers arrived to arrest Shotts and found Cline's body in the tub, prompting the suspect to then change his story and claim another man had killed the victim before handing him the gun on his way out. 

Dwight Shotts, 42, from Indianapolis, (left) told the dispatcher on Monday 'there's a dead guy in my house' before admitting to killing Anthony Cline, a 35-year-old missing man (right)

Despite his earlier confession, he claimed a gunman had come into his house (pictured) to collect the money before shooting the victim and walking out
Despite his earlier confession, he claimed a gunman had come into his house (pictured) to collect the money before shooting the victim and walking out

Despite his earlier confession, he claimed a gunman had come into his house (pictured) to collect the money before shooting the victim and walking out

'What's going on today?' the 911 dispatcher asked Shotts in a transcription of the call contained in court documents obtained by Fox 59.  

'Well, this is a rough one,' he replied. 'I don't know how I'm gonna explain it. There's a guy dead in my house.'

Schott then said there had been an 'altercation' in his house a week ago. 

'I panicked, put him in the tub and now he's been in the tub, and now he stinks. I don't know what to do,' he said. 

'OK, and what happened?' the dispatcher said. 'Did you shoot him?' 

'Yes,' Shotts responded, before adding that he felt suicidal. 

'I panicked, put him in the tub and now he's been in the tub, and now he stinks. I don't know what to do,' Schotts (pictured in a police mug shot, left, and a Facebook photo, right, said

Shotts later told officers he had arranged to buy $500 of an opioid called oxycodone from Cline.

Despite his earlier confession, he claimed a gunman had come into his house to collect the money before shooting the victim and walking out. 

Shotts has been charged with murder and is being held at the Marion County Jail.  

Shotts (pictured in 2011) has been charged with murder and is being held at the Marion County Jail

